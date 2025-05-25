The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has published its 2024 Annual Report, outlining key advancements in regulating and developing coastal tourism. Over the past year, SRSA has strengthened integration, expanded partnerships, and introduced new regulations, licenses, permits, and technical codes to enhance infrastructure and elevate the sector’s appeal, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s leadership in coastal tourism.

Key performance indicators demonstrate SRSA’s rapid progress in advancing coastal tourism, driven by its core mandates. These include establishing policies and strategies, issuing licenses and permits, and enhancing infrastructure to meet global standards, as well as fostering investment and marketing efforts in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Among the key milestones highlighted in the report are the issuance of 28 coastal tourism licenses and the introduction of the first regulatory framework for Saudi yachts. It also marks the launch of four technical codes, the first of their kind in the Kingdom designed to enhance coastal tourism infrastructure. Additionally, SRSA, in collaboration with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, has produced 15 high-quality nautical charts. Together, these initiatives form a robust regulatory framework driving growth in Red Sea coastal tourism.

Further emphasizing SRSA’s commitment to national development, the report details the training of 1,011 Saudis—both men and women—in coastal tourism through partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism. More than 130 compliance visits were also conducted at the sites of marina operators and maritime tourism agents to protect the marine environment and attract investment, contributing to the preservation and sustainability of the coastal ecosystem for future generations.

Additionally, the report highlights SRSA’s accelerated efforts to enhance coastal tourism, including the launch of the first national insurance product for coastal tourism activities in collaboration with the Insurance Authority. It also covers the signing of 16 agreements and memoranda of understanding with public, private, and nonprofit sector partners. Alongside these initiatives, the report outlines SRSA’s receipt of three awards—global, regional, and local—including the Japan Tourism Award, the Marine Navigation Mapping Application Award, and the Tourism Company of the Year 2024.

The 2024 Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of SRSA’s achievements, underscoring the strong government support for the sector under visionary leadership and the unwavering dedication of Saudi professionals driving the industry’s growth and success.