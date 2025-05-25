Dubai, UAE – In a strategic move to accelerate digital transformation in the financial sector, areeba, a global payment infrastructure provider, has partnered with Codebase Technologies, a UAE-born digital banking solutions provider. This collaboration aims to deliver turnkey Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions that empower banks and fintechs to rapidly deploy modern, user-centric financial products and services across the region.

Combining Codebase Technologies’ robust, cloud-native SaaS platform with areeba’s advanced payments platform, the partnership enables financial institutions to launch end to end digital bank propositions and card issuance in a scalable, fast, and cost-effective manner. The integrated solution reduces time to market while supporting financial inclusion and accelerating innovation in digital finance.

Maher Mikati, CEO of areeba, commented: “Consumer expectations for digital financial services continue to evolve, and areeba remains committed to meeting those demands with scalable, innovative solutions. By partnering with Codebase, we’re combining strengths to expand digital access and create more agile, impactful offerings for banks and fintechs across the region.”

The growth of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) in the Middle East has been accelerated by rapid digital transformation, a predominantly young population, and a surge in fintech adoption. With nearly 60% of the region’s population under the age of 25, the market is primed with a tech-native consumer base. This has fueled an exponential rise in fintech ventures across the region, as governments and financial institutions increasingly turn to digital solutions to meet evolving customer expectations—further amplifying the demand for scalable BaaS.

Tamer Mauge, Managing Director - MENA of Codebase Technologies added: “We pride ourselves on being more than just a technology provider, we are advisors and partners, with deep-rooted expertise in the Middle East’s banking and fintech landscape. Our Digibanc™ platform was built to deliver the flexibility, scalability, and speed that today’s digital financial institutions demand. We’re excited to partner with areeba, to help accelerate digital banking innovation across the region.”

This partnership marks a key milestone in transforming how financial institutions launch and scale digital services, making advanced digital banking capabilities more accessible and more cost-effective across the Middle East and beyond.

About areeba

areeba is a global leader in payment infrastructure, empowering banks, non-banks, and fintechs with innovative, scalable, and secure payment solutions. Its comprehensive platform simplifies how individuals and businesses make and accept payments, offering seamless services across the entire payment value chain.

A fully integrated ecosystem ensures flexibility and agility in a rapidly changing market, delivering accessible and efficient payment options to individuals, SMEs, and enterprises. Trusted by industry leaders, areeba’s technology adapts to any geography, keeping businesses at the forefront of the digital payments landscape.

Unlock the potential of seamless payments with areeba. Schedule a demo today at areeba.com.

About Codebase Technologies

Born in the UAE, built for the world, Codebase Technologies is the MENA region’s homegrown digital banking technology powerhouse. As a boutique technology consultancy and transformation partner, Codebase Technologies goes beyond software to deliver real, measurable impact for financial institutions across the globe.

With a bold mission to unlock potential through disruptive innovation, Codebase Technologies empowers Islamic and conventional banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and startups to not just digitize, but to differentiate, lead, and grow. Whether launching a greenfield neobank or modernizing legacy infrastructure, Codebase Technologies brings together strategic advisory, technology, and execution into one seamless offering.

At the heart of its innovation engine is Digibanc™ an award-winning, cloud-native, and API-first digital banking platform. Digibanc delivers end-to-end capabilities across channels, core banking, lending, card issuance, customer engagement, and more, supported by a robust ecosystem of over 650 market-ready APIs.

As one of the world’s fastest growing fintechs, Codebase Technologies has redefined what it means to innovate at speed and scale, bridging local insight with global execution.

Learn more at:

Website: www.codebtech.com

LinkedIn: https://ae.linkedin.com/company/codebasetechnologies

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHchl1RaH_38KeYUTQjllsQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codebase.technologies/?hl=en