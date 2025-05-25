Visit Qatar led a delegation of 16 entities from Qatar’s tourism sector to participate in IMEX Frankfurt 2025 – one of the world’s leading trade exhibitions specialising in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Held at Messe Frankfurt from May 20 - 22, the exhibition served as a strategic platform to showcase Qatar’s latest offerings and services in the business events sector to a distinguished audience of industry professionals and decision-makers.

The Visit Qatar pavilion brought together key partners from across the tourism and hospitality sectors, including Qatar Airways as the official airline partner. Other participants included Hilton Doha, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Park Hyatt Doha, Sheraton Grand Doha, Minor Hotels Doha, Rosewood Doha, The St. Regis Doha, The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, and The Ritz-Carlton Doha. Destination management companies present included Discover Qatar, Experience Qatar, Q Moments, Arabian Adventures, Maps & Vogs Holidays, and Musafir Online Travel & Tourism.

The pavilion featured a cultural Arabic calligraphy activation, alongside an interactive digital experience allowing visitors to capture photos using augmented reality elements inspired by Qatar’s natural environment.

Doha is preparing to host several major international events this year, including the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators’ Global Conference in October, Mobile World Congress and the second United Nations World Summit on Social Development in November, and the tenth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption in December.

Throughout the year, Doha plays host to a dynamic portfolio of established annual events that have become key fixtures on the regional and international events calendar. These include Web Summit Qatar, the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), as well as the Doha Forum, the Qatar Economic Forum, and the Qatar Real Estate Forum. Together, these events strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading global destination for business events.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com

About Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO)

The PTO is a sports body that is co-owned by its professional athletes, seeking to elevate and grow the sport of triathlon and take it to the next level. Its T100 Triathlon World Tour was introduced in January 2024 and is designated by World Triathlon as the ‘official World Championship for long distance triathlon’, which is part of a 12-year strategic partnership with the sport’s international governing body. The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a season-long schedule of World Championship level races competed over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), where the world’s best triathletes go head-to-head in iconic locations on a global broadcast showing the races live around the world in 195+ territories, courtesy of the PTO’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as a range of other international, regional and local broadcasters. In 2025 these will include: Singapore, San Francisco, Vancouver, France, London, Spain, Lake Las Vegas, Dubai and then Qatar for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final. T100 weekends are ‘festivals of multisport’ and feature a range of opportunities for amateur athletes of all levels to get involved. From experienced amateurs tackling the 100km distance to first-time swim, bike and run participants taking on single discipline, untimed events. For more information visit www.t100triathlon.com

About Qatar Triathlon Federation

Qatar Triathlon Federation (QTF) is the national governing body for triathlon in Qatar. Since its inception, QTF has been dedicated to promoting the sport, fostering a vibrant community of athletes, and organizing events for amateurs and professionals alike. Along with the Qatar Triathlon Series, QTF hosts many annual triathlon events held to the highest standards, attracting local and international participants. Aligned with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, QTF is committed to nurturing local talent, developing the national team for regional and global competitions, and inspiring athletes of all ages to adopt active and healthy lifestyles.