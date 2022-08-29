DUBAI, UAE - (ACN Newswire) - For the first time in history an NFT project has made it to the top spot trending on twitter in the MENA region. Newly founded Middle-East based project Crypto Arabs is making headlines with their NFTs.

Crypto Arabs have already received significant media attention by announcing their partnership with the cartoon loved by millions, for 16 seasons - Shaabiat Al Cartoon. The pair will be turning the Arabic cartoon into an NFT collection for the first time.

The NFT project attracted attention last month when announcing big players such as; Sheikh Humaid bin Khalid Al Qasimi and Princess Nejla bint Asem of Jordan as some of the first members of the community. Once again they are turning heads. On Friday August 26th, 2022 Crypto Arabs was trending number 1 on twitter in the UAE and Kuwait.

The attention didn't stop there. Regional influencers, celebrities and NFT artists including; Sharifa AlBarami, Hamoody Bumby, Angie Gegg, Amrita Sethi, and Georgia Fairweather began supporting the project's success via their social media channels. Led by Mohamed Al Banna, CEO of Lead Ventures, Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of Crypto Oasis DMCC and Adi K Mishra, Founder of Karma Innovations, Crypto Arabs is a collection of 9,999 pieces of unique Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) artworks, designed in partnership with beloved Arabic cartoon creation, Shaabiat Al Cartoon.

Crypto Arabs aims to provide value to its members by delivering benefits around their 3 main pillars - Education, Network, and Charity;

Direct access to their founders' network in Dubai of: Lead Ventures, Karma Innovations, Crypto Oasis, Dubai Blockchain Center, Sheesha finance and the founders of these organizations. Education around Web 3.0, and NFTs by launching a Learn to Earn initiative. Any holder of Crypto Arabs will get access to leading educational sessions for free. Give back to charity - A percentage of each NFT sold will be given to charity.

Project lead Mohamed Al Banna, spoke on their recent success, "Crypto Arabs is bringing our community into the future of crypto currency, Web 3.0 and NFT's, so we are pleased to know that people are engaging in this groundbreaking conversation on Twitter. "A community is being built here". Individuals can become part of the Crypto Arabs community by registering on their official website, www.cryptoarabs.art. Those who register, will receive exclusive updates about the launch, and how to become a part of the community and take part in these brilliant initiatives."

Founder - Adi K Mishra says: "The fact that Crypto Arabs is trending on Twitter shows the increasing interest in NFTs and digital assets in the middle east and the rest of the world. NFTs are providing entertainment and media properties around the world with interesting new ways to engage audiences. These digital assets are helping build large communities, both in the real world and the Metaverse around key ideas. We feel Crypto Arabs is one of the most exciting projects in the NFT space right now."

Crypto Arabs have partnered with Crypto Oasis. They are a MENA focused blockchain ecosystem that has joined forces with Investors & Collectors, Start-ups & Projects, Corporates, Governments & Associations, Science & Research and Service Providers.

Crypto Arabs has appointed Saeed Al Damakie Founder & CEO of Sheesha Finance. Sheesha Finance is a DeFi multi-chain platform offering a level playing field for all investors to access a diversified portfolio of projects.

-Ends-

Important URLs

https://cryptoarabs.art/

https://cryptooasis.ae

https://twitter.com/cryptoarabnft

https://www.instagram.com/cryptoarabnft/

For more information please contact:

Faisal Zaidi

Crypto Oasis

faisal@Cryptooasis.ae