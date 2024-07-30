Cruise Saudi, a fully-owned Public Investment Fund company, has announced its participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative which is dedicated to promoting sustainable and socially responsible business policies.

By joining the United Nations Global Compact, Cruise Saudi commits to incorporate its Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption into its overarching strategy, culture and day-to-day operations.

Cruise Saudi will also engage in collaborative projects that advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which were created with the aim of tackling climate change and ending poverty.

The United Nations Global Compact, formally launched in July 2000, is a non-binding United Nations pact to get private sector businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and to report on their implementation.

Sustainability is a key part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 as the Kingdom strives towards a Net Zero future by 2060. With a commitment to clean energy and sustainability, the Kingdom is leading the charge in tackling energy and climate challenges with innovative solutions such as the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) and an increasingly diverse energy mix, in which 50% of energy will come from renewable sources by 2030.

As a private sector organisation, Cruise Saudi is fully committed to developing the cruise market along the Saudi coastlines whilst focusing on sustainability and innovation, working towards achieving Saudi’s national sustainability goals.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said, “By joining the UN Global Compact, Cruise Saudi demonstrates its commitment to our global society and the environment that we rely upon. We are delighted to join over 20,000 companies worldwide who share the same vision as us, and we hope this movement can drive positive change.”

About Cruise Saudi:

Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

Cruise Saudi - a 100% Public Investment Fund owned business - works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem and has recently completed its third successful season, welcoming more than 300,000 cruise passengers.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

