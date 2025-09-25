Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the opening of Crowne Plaza Alexandria Mirage Hotel, introducing a new standard of contemporary comfort and seamless hospitality to one of Egypt’s most iconic coastal cities. Ideally located in the prestigious Smouha district, the hotel is set to become a key destination for both business and leisure travellers.

Blending intuitive design with functionality, the hotel offers 96 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, featuring calming interiors, plush bedding, private balconies, and well-equipped workspaces designed to promote rest, focus, and productivity in equal measure.

Guests can recharge at the hotel’s wellness centre, which includes an outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness studio, steam and sauna rooms, and massage treatment areas. Whether travelling for business or a weekend retreat, the hotel offers the ideal space to restore balance.

Culinary experiences are central to the guest journey. The Curve, the hotel’s full-service restaurant, is open 24/7 and serves international favourites alongside local flavours. The Harp Bar and Lounge offers a refined atmosphere with light bites, signature cocktails, and live piano performances perfect for unwinding or entertaining.

For meetings and events, Crowne Plaza Alexandria Mirage features a versatile collection of venues, including a grand ballroom and modular meeting rooms, each equipped with high-speed connectivity and modern AV technology. The spaces are ideal for everything from board meetings and conferences to private receptions and weddings, with expert support from an experienced events team.

Mr Gehad Tantawy, CEO of Crowne Plaza Alexandria Mirage Hotel, said “We are thrilled to open our doors in the heart of Alexandria. This hotel has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the needs of today’s traveller - one who values connectivity, comfort, and meaningful experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests and becoming part of the city’s dynamic hospitality scene.”

The hotel is within easy reach of Alexandria’s most celebrated landmarks, including the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, Greco-Roman Museum, Citadel of Qaitbay, and Sayed Darwish Theatre. The surrounding district offers a vibrant mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, making it the perfect base to explore the city.

Guests can also enjoy the benefits of IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, offering members exclusive perks and more rewarding stays.

For more information about the property, visit https://www.ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/us/en/alexandria/alysm/hoteldetail.

