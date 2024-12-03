Doha, Qatar: Crowell & Moring, one of the leading international firms operating in Qatar, was named “Banking & Finance Team of the Year” at the ninth Qatar Business Law Forum Conference & Awards Ceremony, held at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar. The award recognizes the firm’s leadership in banking and finance, fintech, and supporting innovation in financial services.

Crowell works with leading financial institutions and Qatari regulators in matters that drive investment, growth, and innovation in Qatar, particularly in matters at the forefront of the digital economy.

In addition to this win, the firm was nominated in four categories, including “Corporate Team of the Year,” “IPTMT Team of the Year,” “Property & Construction Team of the Year,” and “International Law Firm of the Year.”

“This recognition is a testament to the remarkable vision of our clients who have trusted our team to help them foster innovation and develop a leading competitive economy in Qatar. We are honored that they have turned to Crowell to help achieve their goals. I also congratulate our fellow nominees and winners on their efforts across disciplines, which have advanced the legal landscape in Qatar and are helping to drive economic growth,” said Charbel M. Maakaron, managing partner of Crowell & Moring’s Doha office.

The event, attended by over 200 legal decision-makers, celebrated outstanding achievements in Qatar’s legal community, with awards being judged by an independent panel of industry leaders, academic practitioners, and government officials.

The Qatar Business Law Forum Conference, Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony was hosted by LexisNexis Middle East, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Department of Legal Affairs, the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre, the Al Sulaiti Law Firm, and Qatar Lawyers Association.

