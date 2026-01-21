Dubai, UAE: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today advanced its Global Data Sovereignty initiative, including new in-country regional cloud deployments planned for Saudi Arabia, India, and the United Arab Emirates, with additional geographies to follow. These deployments empower organizations to adopt and consolidate on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform locally while delivering a consistent Falcon experience across the globe.

“Data sovereignty requirements cannot come at the cost of AI-powered security. Adversaries continue to exploit global infrastructure with novel techniques and without regard for local data sovereignty policies,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “Expanding secure data sovereignty in Saudi Arabia, India, and the UAE gives organizations local data residency as part of a unified global security model, without sacrificing security or the global intelligence required to stop breaches.”

Secure Data Sovereignty in Saudi Arabia, India, and the UAE

These new regional cloud deployments in Saudi Arabia, India, and the United Arab Emirates will extend CrowdStrike’s Data Sovereignty initiative in-country while preserving a unified global defense model. Organizations operating in these regions gain local deployment options without isolating security operations or weakening protection against adversaries operating across shared infrastructure.

This expansion enables regional organizations to:

Deploy the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with data resident in-country.

Remain fully connected to CrowdStrike’s global telemetry, threat intelligence, and expert-led threat hunting services.

Maintain resilient security operations without creating regional silos or blind spots.

CrowdStrike Keeps Data Sovereign From Adversaries

CrowdStrike’s Global Data Sovereignty initiative is grounded in a universal truth: regional data residency must reinforce protection from adversaries, not isolate defenders. At its core, cybersecurity is a data problem. Limiting how security data can be analyzed, correlated, and acted upon reduces visibility, slows response, and can weaken the global threat intelligence required to counter modern adversaries. Data isolation constrains defenders, not adversaries.

By enabling customer-directed data flows and resilient data architectures while preserving unified visibility across environments, CrowdStrike ensures security teams can correlate signals, apply intelligence, and respond effectively as threats move across systems, ensuring cybersecurity operates at the scale and speed of the adversary.

This approach is guided by secure governance, responsible data handling, and respect for jurisdictional realities. Data is managed lawfully, transparently, and with discipline as AI reshapes how organizations operate. By combining regional data residency with global protection, CrowdStrike stops breaches in a world where attacks do not respect borders.

