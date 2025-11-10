Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – CE-Invests, the strategic investments platform of Crescent Enterprises, today announced plans to deploy AED 1 billion over the next three years in high‑growth markets across India, Southeast Asia, and the GCC. The programme will combine direct investments and fund allocations to capture compelling opportunities in four core sectors: consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

The expansion reflects how rapid growth, improving investment frameworks, and rising digital adoption across these economies are unlocking new opportunities for disciplined, partnership‑led capital, particularly in the mid‑market where operational support and robust governance can accelerate scale.

Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, commented: “At Crescent Enterprises, we are expanding our capital allocation in high-growth sectors of the GCC, India and Southeast Asia where demographic momentum, regulatory reform, and rising digital adoption are unlocking new possibilities across industries. Amid evolving global market conditions, we see significant opportunity in these regions for patient, impact-driven, strategic investments to grow fiscally prudent, socially relevant, and globally competitive businesses.”

CE‑Invests targets significant minority stakes of promising companies, deploying AED75-200 million per transaction, and supporting and accelerating growth through patient capital, strategic guidance, robust governance, and its strong global network. Focus sectors include consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. CE-Invests ensures that investments are consistent with Crescent Enterprises’ ESG pillars and UN SDG commitments.

“We look to establish long‑term partnerships with founders and management teams to drive value creation and build future industry leaders,” said Ghada Abdelkader, Senior Vice President at CE‑Invests. “Large, youthful populations with rising incomes and investor‑friendly policies make our target markets ideal for scaling businesses and compounding returns.”

The strategy is designed to enhance the global competitiveness of mid‑market champions across the GCC‑Asia corridor, leveraging Crescent Enterprises’ network, portfolio synergies, and long‑term investment horizon to accelerate sustainable growth.

Crescent Enterprises has maintained active exposure to India and Southeast Asia since 2017 through its venture capital platform CE‑Ventures. Scaling allocations to the region via CE‑Invests – its growth‑equity platform focused on mid‑market companies and private equity funds – builds on this track record and deepens the company’s commitment to the GCC‑Asia corridor. CE-Invests recently announced its investment in the $50 million Series C funding round for Flipspaces, a leading tech-first interior design and build company for commercial spaces operating across India and the USA.

About CE-Invests

CE-Invests is Crescent Enterprises’ strategic investments platform that focuses on mid-market growth companies and private equity funds. With a long-term investment horizon, CE-Invests partners with founders and management teams to drive exceptional growth, generate consistent returns, and create lasting impact. To learn more, visit: https://www.crescententerprises.com/what-we-do/ce-invests/

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.

www.crescententerprises.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Charlie Scott, cscott@crescent.ae

Ghyna Kurdy, g.kurdy@saharapr.com