This app is being launched in response to the growing demand for attendance management solutions in Saudi Arabia. Businesses in the country are increasingly looking for ways to automate their attendance management process and improve efficiency.

Riyadh – Creative Solutions, a leading provider of IT solutions in Saudi Arabia, today announced the launch of CreativeTime, an attendance management mobile app for businesses in Saudi Arabia. The app is designed to help businesses automate their attendance management process, improve efficiency, and save time and money.

“We are excited to launch CreativeTime, our new attendance management mobile app,” said Syed Sayeeduddin Hussain, General Manager of Creative Solutions Co. Ltd. “This app is a valuable tool for businesses of all sizes, and we are confident that it will help them improve their attendance management process.”

CreativeTime is a cloud-based app that can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. The app allows businesses to track employee attendance, manage leave requests, and generate reports. It also features a variety of other features, such as:

Geofencing: This feature allows businesses to set up virtual boundaries around their premises. Employees who check in outside of these boundaries will be flagged as absent.

Biometric authentication: This feature allows businesses to authenticate employees using their fingerprints or other biometric data. This can be used to improve security and prevent unauthorized access to the app.

In addition to the cloud-based solution, Creative Solutions also offers an on-premises solution for enterprises who are interested to host the application on their own servers.

“We understand that not all businesses are comfortable with the idea of storing their data in the cloud,” said Syed Sayeeduddin Hussain. “That’s why we offer an on-premises solution for businesses who want to keep their data in-house.”

CreativeTime is available now on the iOS and Android app stores. The on-premises solution is also available for enterprises. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.creative-sols.com.

About Creative Solutions Co. Ltd.

Creative Solutions Co. Ltd. is a leading provider of IT solutions in Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2003 and has since helped businesses of all sizes improve their IT infrastructure and operations. Creative Solutions offers a wide range of services, including:

IT consulting

System integration

Cloud computing

Managed services

Creative Solutions is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service. The company has a team of experienced and certified professionals who are dedicated to helping businesses succeed.

If you are looking for an IT solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, then Creative Solutions is the company for you. Contact us today to learn more about our services.

Company official website: https://www.creative-sols.com/

Product Website: https://creativetime.app/

iOS Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/creativetime/id1556829846

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cs.createtime&hl=en&gl=US

