Launch partners include Microsoft, Stanford Online, Google Cloud, AWS, Fractal Analytics DeepLearning.AI, and Vanderbilt University

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Coursera, a leading online learning platform, has announced the launch of Generative AI (GenAI) Academy in the UAE, designed to equip executives and their employees with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven workplace.

GenAI Academy offers a unique blend of foundational literacy and executive education programs from top research universities and companies at the forefront of AI, including Microsoft, Stanford Online, Vanderbilt University, DeepLearning.AI, Fractal Analytics, Google Cloud, and AWS. As skills-first hiring becomes a global priority, and with the UAE expected to benefit from USD 5.3 billion in Generative AI investments by 2030, the Academy aims to bridge AI skills gaps in the country while unlocking innovation and productivity for both executives and employees.

A significant game-changer in the global economy, GenAI is expected to generate economic value worth USD 4.4 trillion annually. In the UAE, AI adoption is estimated to contribute to nearly 14% of the country’s GDP by 2030. With the country prioritizing AI as a key driver of its future growth, it is poised to benefit from the immense potential of the GenAI Academy’s high-quality education and training programs as it positions itself as a global leader in AI by 2031.

Kais Zribi, Coursera’s General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, said: “As GenAI begins to transform industries, reinvent businesses, and shape new career paths, there is an urgent need to empower individuals and organizations to adapt to in-demand technologies powering the jobs of tomorrow. The UAE’s ongoing efforts in ensuring the agility of talents through reskilling and upskilling will achieve a significant boost with the introduction of GenAI Academy’s curated curriculum. Designed to place businesses and employees at the forefront of innovation, the accessible, expert-led courses will reshape the UAE’s workforce and support the nation’s preparedness for an AI-driven future.”

GenAI Academy for Everyone

This foundational literacy program gives every employee a general understanding of GenAI’s core principles, applications, and impact. Employees will learn how to use AI tools to enhance productivity and innovation in their day-to-day jobs, with Guided Projects providing hands-on practice.

Selection of courses offered include:

Generative AI for Everyone from DeepLearning.AI

Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure from Microsoft

Introduction to Generative AI from Google Cloud

Trustworthy Generative AI from Vanderbilt University

Machine Learning Specialization from Stanford Online and Deeplearning.AI

Responsible AI in the Generative AI Era from Fractal Analytics

GenAI Academy for Executives

For executives, GenAI strategy formulation and technology adoption are high-stakes decisions. The choices we make about GenAI will not only determine an organization’s competitive edge but also influence societal impacts and shape the future of various industries. GenAI for Executives will help leaders develop a deep understanding of AI’s broad applications and its market influence. It aims to guide them in making strategic and ethical choices as well as lead and motivate their teams through rapid change.

Selection of courses offered include:

Navigating Generative AI: A CEO Playbook from Coursera

AI Awakening from Stanford Online

Generative AI for Leaders from Vanderbilt University

New Ways of Working in the AI World from London School of Business

Generative AI, Ethical Considerations and Implications Generative AI: Impact, Considerations, and Ethical Issues from IBM

Building a Generative AI-Ready Organization from AWS

Generative AI Essentials: Overview and Impact from University of Michigan

New courses and credentials will be added over the coming months, with a focus on further expanding executive education and role-based learning programs.

In 2023, Coursera witnessed a surge in interest in Generative AI content globally, with 570,500 learners enrolling on the platform to benefit from the 35+ courses or projects on GenAI developed in collaboration with leading university and industry partners. This means that roughly every minute in 2023, someone enrolled in GenAI content on Coursera.

