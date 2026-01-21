Dubai, United Arab Emirates : CorporatEdge, one of India’s leading premium managed office and enterprise workspace operators, has officially entered the United Arab Emirates(UAE) with the launch of its first Offitel in Downtown Dubai, through a strategic joint venture with Braymont Holding. This marks CorporatEdge’s first international expansion. The JV plans to expand across GCC over the next two to three years, backed by a professional investment roadmap of ~AED 100 million.

Located at Emaar Square in Downtown Dubai, the first UAE Offitel spans 36,000+ sq. ft. and offers 95 fully serviced premium suites. The center features private offices, large team suites accommodating up to 100 seats, enterprise solution for custom-built spaces, boardrooms, meeting rooms, concierge-led hospitality services, focus rooms, the Workbench Café, director cabins, and wellness-oriented design elements. Designed as a true plug-and-play workspace, the facility caters to global enterprises, regional headquarters, and high-growth firms seeking flexibility, scalability and a prestigious business address.

This joint venture partnership between CorporatEdge and Braymont Holding reflects a shared vision to redefine premium managed workspaces in the Middle East. Together, the two organizations aim to build a differentiated ecosystem that combines global operating expertise with local market insight, delivering hospitality-led, future-ready workplaces across the UAE. The Downtown Dubai Offitel is the first step in a broader commitment to shaping the future of work in the region, where design, technology, and service come together to support the ambitions of global businesses.

Commenting on the launch, Monaah M Shuklla, Founder & CEO, CorporatEdge Offitels, said, “Dubai is a natural next chapter for CorporatEdge an international business hub that values both performance and experience. Our Downtown Dubai Offitel brings together what we are known for lifestyle offices, precision-led design, robust operations and a hospitality-led culture that makes teams feel taken care of, every single day. This centre has been thoughtfully created with premium meeting and collaboration spaces, concierge-led services, wellness-forward planning, and a refined F&B experience delivering a seamless plug-and-play workplace for global teams operating in a high-performance environment.”

Anish Jain, Founder & CEO, Braymont Holding, added, “The UAE stands at the center of global business momentum today. Its infrastructure, regulatory vision and leadership make it a natural destination for multinational and high-growth companies. This joint venture brings together proven operating expertise with deep local market understanding. Our focus goes beyond the workspace where we are creating a tech-integrated, hospitality-driven ecosystem that enables enterprises to scale with confidence.”

About CorporatEdge

CorporatEdge (CE) is a leading premium serviced office provider with operations across India and the UAE. Established in 2012, the company operates across 17 locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Dubai, with a total footprint of approximately 590,000 sq. ft. and 8,900+ workstations. CE introduced the Offitel concept to create workspaces that blend five-star hospitality with high-performance office infrastructure. The company has served over 1,270 corporates, with a client mix comprising 59% MNCs and Fortune 500 companies, 31% SMEs, and 10% startups, across 13 countries globally. All CorporatEdge centers are located in LEED-certified Grade A buildings and offer comprehensive solutions including Private Offices, Managed Offices, Enterprise Solutions, Dedicated Desks, Virtual Offices, Day Passes, and Meeting Rooms. Guided by the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava ‘Guest is God’ CorporatEdge continues to deliver service-led, technology-driven workspaces for modern enterprises. For more information, visit www.thecorporatedge.com

The centre is leasing now and can be reached at www.corporatedge.ae; +971 581047565

About Braymont Holding

Braymont is a global investment and operating platform building asset-backed, platform-led businesses across commercial real estate, asset management, advisory services, renewable energy, and leasing. Founded by global leaders with more than 50 years of combined experience, Braymont serves as platform sponsor, execution lead, and long-term asset manager across its portfolio, combining institutional discipline with hands-on execution.

With an active presence across the GCC, Africa, and Central Asia, Braymont focuses on scalable platforms designed to deliver predictable, recurring cash flows, downside protection, and disciplined capital allocation. Its Corporate Real Estate Platform transforms Grade-A office assets into hospitality-led business centers, managed offices, leasing and advisory solutions, operating in supply-constrained markets where occupancy typically exceeds 90–95% and targeting mid-teens returns. Guided by a philosophy of being frugal in cost and formidable in value creation, Braymont ensures institutional oversight across the entire asset lifecycle from acquisition to operation and expansion.For more information, visit www.braymontholding.com