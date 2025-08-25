Dubai: Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a hotel management agreement with Diyar Al Khalidiyah Hotel Services Company for the Diyar Al Khalidiya hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In its continued expansion across Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality now enters the Makkah market. Diyar Al Khalidiya will be the management company’s second operational hotel in the Kingdom after the Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah. The 338-room hotel is located on Ibrahim Khalil Street, near the Great Mosque of Makkah and the Abraj Al-Bait Towers. Taking over management of the hotel in August 2025, Aleph Hospitality is currently in negotiations with hotel brands to secure suitable and international branding for the hotel.

Makkah, the heart of Islamic pilgrimage, is witnessing unparalleled growth in its Hajj and Umrah tourism, and its visitor numbers nearly doubled from 2022 to 2023, while spending metrics quadrupled. The Hajj tourism industry is projected to reach USD343.55 billion by 2034, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 7.20%. Under Vision 2030, Makkah’s hospitality infrastructure is being scaled massively in terms of hotel rooms, smart systems, and transport networks to support an annual pilgrimage target of 30 million by 2030.

Riyad Al Horaibi, CEO of Diyar Al Khalidiya, said, “We are pleased to partner with Aleph Hospitality, a reputable and experienced hotel management company known for delivering operational efficiency and strong ROI. With the increasing demand in Makkah's hospitality sector, it was important for us to align with a management firm that understands the local market and brings a track record of success. We are confident this partnership will elevate the guest experience and strengthen the overall performance of our property.”

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia of Aleph Hospitality, said, “With Makkah set to welcome tens of millions of pilgrims annually, we are proud to bring our expertise to help the hotel streamline their operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences at scale. Our rapid growth in Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to supporting the hospitality industry under the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 while ensuring strong returns and long-term value for our owners.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels.

