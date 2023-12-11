Continental partnership with RTA designed to promote the safety of children in the UAE

The 'My Child's National Day Initiative' characterises Continental's 'For One Another' value

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai, UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) and Continental Tires, a leading global tyre and automotive technology company, have come together to initiate a programme aimed at enhancing child safety on the roads by providing 500 high-quality car child seats to be used by newborns delivered at Latifa Hospital, Dubai.

In alignment with Continental's Vision Zero initiative, the 'My Child's National Day Initiative' not only underscores the commitment to eradicating fatalities and injuries on the roads but also resonates profoundly with Continental's core value of 'For One Another.'

This collaboration, which ran from the 1st to 5th of December, stands as a testament to the ethos of reliance and mutual support, showcased through the collective efforts of various groups involved. The initiative mirrors Continental's dedication to fostering a culture of safety and care, exemplified by the partnership with diverse entities, where 'For One Another' comes alive in the joint endeavour to prioritize the well-being of children and enhance road safety in the UAE.

The RTA is renowned for its dedication to advancing road safety measures. Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of the Roads and Transport Authority, commented on the initiative by saying: “The initiative underscores the vital role of the agency's educational and societal contributions during national events. We leverage annual and seasonal occasions to impart tailored messages aimed at diverse age groups and communities. It's our responsibility to educate and empower, striving to minimize fatalities and injuries in road accidents.”

"UNICEF, renowned for its unwavering dedication to child welfare globally, has played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this initiative. Their expertise in child protection and advocacy bolstered the program's comprehensive approach to road safety for children. UNICEF’s guidance and support in selecting and distributing the car child seats has also added a crucial layer of credibility and expertise to the project.”

Saji Thomas, Manager of Child Protection, UNICEF's Gulf Area Office said: "The 'My Child's National Day' initiative emphasizes our ongoing efforts to raise community awareness about road safety and encourage parents to prioritize the use of child car seats. We extend our gratitude to the Roads and Transport Authority for their unwavering commitment to children's safety, reaffirming our dedication to collaborating with the Dubai government and all stakeholders in advocating for children's rights and fostering a secure community environment."

An attending mother commented on the surprise: "As a parent, receiving this high-quality car child seat through the 'My Child's National Day Initiative' is a fantastic gesture and a tremendous relief and assurance for our family's safety on the roads. It's not just a seat, it is peace of mind knowing that my child is secure while traveling.

Continental's Vision Zero also aligns seamlessly with the core objective of the 'My Child's National Day Initiative' in Dubai, emphasizing the paramount importance of safety on the roads, especially for vulnerable passengers like children. Vision Zero embodies Continental's commitment to eradicating fatalities, injuries, and crashes.

Yousra Harradi, Head of HR Middle East and North Africa commented: "At Continental Tires, we believe in fostering a culture of safety and care, not just through our products but also directly with the communities we serve. Our partnership with RTA and UNICEF represents a crucial step in ensuring the safety of young children on the roads. We are proud to contribute to this essential cause and make a positive impact on families' lives."

Continental Tires, renowned for its innovative approach to automotive safety, continues to champion initiatives that align with its values of safety, sustainability, and community well-being. The ‘For One Another’ value encapsulates the brand’s commitment to producing superior products and contributing positively to society. The initiative involved a variety of partners who share the same vision as Continental, including Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police, the Dubai Taxi Corporation, and many others.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental delivers top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2022, the Tires group sector generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs 57,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

