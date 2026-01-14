Salam Properties for Real Estate Development has officially announced the commencement of construction works at its new project, “Salam Business Complex,” located in Sector Two of New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement—one of the strongest and most distinguished investment locations in New Cairo. This step reflects the company’s full commitment and seriousness in turning plans into tangible reality on the ground.

Walid El-Deeb, Chairman of Salam Properties, stated that launching construction at this time underscores the company’s dedication to honoring its commitments to clients, as well as its ability to face challenges and deliver a real estate product that meets the highest quality standards. He emphasized that Salam Properties places meticulous execution and strict adherence to timelines at the top of its priorities.

“Salam Business Complex”… A Commercial–Administrative Project with Strong Investment Standards

El-Deeb explained that Salam Business Complex is a fully integrated commercial and administrative project, built on an area of approximately 2,000 square meters, featuring a variety of units designed to meet the needs of commercial and administrative activities. This aligns with the growing demand for such developments in the Fifth Settlement area.

He added that the project is supported by a comprehensive market study and well-thought-out designs that enhance operational efficiency and ensure strong investment returns. The targeted sales volume for the project is EGP 1.3 billion, reflecting strong confidence in the project and its prime location.

Clear Timeline and Deliveries Within One Year

The Chairman confirmed that the company has set a tightly structured implementation schedule, with a firm commitment to delivering units within one year only, as part of Salam Properties’ dedication to credibility and respect for its contractual obligations with clients—an approach the company follows across all its developments.

Mohamed Hafez… A Consultancy Office Worthy of the Project

El-Deeb revealed that the project is being executed under the supervision of the consultancy office of Engineer Mohamed Hafez, one of the most prominent engineering consultancy firms, with extensive experience and a strong portfolio of major projects both inside and outside Egypt.

He noted that this collaboration aims to deliver a contemporary architectural design that combines visual appeal with operational efficiency, thereby enhancing the project’s long-term investment value.

2026: The Year of Major Constructions for Salam Properties

Walid El-Deeb pointed out that 2026 represents a pivotal milestone in Salam Properties’ journey, as the company plans to intensify construction activities across its various projects in the Fifth Settlement, alongside expanding into several new cities as part of its strategic growth plan.

Strategic Projects in Promising Locations

Among the company’s most notable projects are:

“The Residence” project in Sector Four of the Fifth Settlement, directly facing the American University in Cairo—a distinguished residential development combining a strategic location with refined design.

The company’s projects in New Mansoura and New Damietta, which fall within Salam Properties’ vision to expand into new and coastal cities with promising investment opportunities.

Salam Properties: Commitment and Quality Above All

Concluding his remarks, El-Deeb affirmed that Salam Properties continues to move forward with steady steps to solidify its position in the Egyptian real estate market by honoring its promises, adhering to delivery schedules, and offering real estate projects that meet clients’ aspirations and reflect the company’s vision centered on quality and sustainability.