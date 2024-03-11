Dubai, UAE - Mediclinic Welcare Hospital is proud to announce the completion of its newly-renovated Emergency Department. With a focus on providing efficient and top-quality healthcare services, the hospital has made significant upgrades to enhance patient care and overall experience.

The redesigned department is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the highest standard of medical care for Dubai residents. With two separate entrances for walk-in patient and ambulance admissions, patients can easily access fast-track services further reducing waiting times and streamlining the emergency medical process.

As one of the leading healthcare providers in Dubai, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital boasts a team of experienced medical professionals with over 25 years of expertise in emergency medicine. The dedicated staff members are committed to delivering prompt and personalised care, offering peace of mind to patients and their families during critical times.

Dr. Mohammed AlAzzawi, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, states, "The renovation of our Emergency Department is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional emergency healthcare services to our patients. Our redesigned facilities and highly skilled staff will ensure that patients receive immediate attention and treatment in a comfortable and modern environment.

“We value our patients’ time and recognise the need for prompt attention to both urgent and non-urgent cases. That's why we have introduced a Fast Track Area equipped with cutting-edge technology and a specialised team. This designated area is designed to efficiently manage patients, minimise waiting times and ensure that you receive the care you need when you need it,” Dr. AlAzzawi added.

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has undergone numerous renovations and additions recently. Simon Wright, the Hospital Director, elaborates on the developments: "Among the many ongoing and exciting projects we have undertaken in the past year, is also the opening of our new maternity and VIP unit in April of 2023. Furthermore, we are continuously improving our facilities with the recent addition of a new 3 Tesla MRI machine, and presently, we are in the process of installing solar panel parking in front of the hospital. All these endeavours are aimed at providing our patients with the finest care in new and improved facilities."