Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, will showcase its state-of-the-art data solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2023. The event takes place in Dubai from 16-20 October and welcomes international technology experts from across the world.

During GITEX, Commvault’s team will highlight major trends in data management, protection from Ransomware and digital transformation across the region. Commvault's modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping them secure, defend, and recover their data on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud. Customers rely on Commvault for the broadest support of legacy applications, modern workloads, and SaaS applications, all managed through a single intuitive platform. With Commvault, customers get enterprise-grade data protection that delivers agility and cost optimization in the hybrid world.

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President & General Manager, SEEMEA, said: “At Commvault, we are truly redefining data security and resilience with our wide support for diverse workloads across any given environment. Events like GITEX Global are vital not only for businesses within the Middle East but globally as well, offering us the ultimate platform to demonstrate our award-winning capabilities to our customers and partners, as well as discussing the hottest topics with likeminded industry experts and new prospects. GITEX is the pinnacle for the technology industry in our region, and we are delighted to be attending once more."

Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager – KSA & Gulf for Commvault commented: “GITEX Global 2023 stands as a key industry platform, driving technological innovation and collaboration as the world transforms with increasing digital transformation and reliance on new technologies and digital services. The 43rd edition of GITEX Global provides an opportunity to showcase our most recent innovations and cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrate our technological prowess, solidifying ourselves as a prominent player in the industry.”

Commvault will showcase how the company has integrated AI technologies into its key strategies, backing its commitment to strengthen data security and improve data management processes. Commvault’s strategy focuses on employing AI algorithms to improve threat identification, mitigation as well as next generation deception approaches. AI-driven solutions enable Commvault to discover anomalies and potential breaches in real-time, allowing the specialists to address security vulnerabilities and threats before they occur. This enhances Commvault’s customers’ resistance against evolving cyber threats, effectively securing crucial data assets.

AI integration in data management has resulted in intelligent automation, easing the arduous work of organizing and classifying enormous datasets. Commvault improves data classification, retrieval, and compliance management by employing AI-driven algorithms, increasing operational efficiency and facilitating regulatory compliance.

Commvault has extensive experience in the Middle East region for many years, having worked with key organizations including MEEZA, Bein Sports, Al Jazeera, Emirates Steel, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality in UAE.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.