Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announces its Connections on the Road event in Dubai will take place at the Museum of the Future on 11 May 2023.

The event will commence with keynote remarks from Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager – KSA & Gulf for Commvault on the theme of ‘Innovate with Confidence’. Kassab will highlight major trends in data management, protection from Ransomware and digital transformation across the region.

Connections on the Road Dubai will also welcome Ranjit Rajan, Vice President, Research, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, IDC. Rajan will provide updates on IDC’s latest outlook for the technology market and the role of new innovation on the regional economy.

Mr Ahmad Almulla, a leading Digital Advisor who works with board of Directors, CEOs, and CIOs on IT strategy, cyber security, and IT governance, will talk about the increasing importance of data in organizations. Commvault will welcome industry leaders, customers, partners, and local and regional experts to share their insights, best practices, and technical tips.

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President & General Manager, SEEMEA, said: “At Commvault our mission is simple, we believe that your Data is truly 'protected', when it is secured, defended and recoverable - all of which we do for our customers. This will be a key element of what is showcased at Connections Dubai, which has become a key platform for discussions on the impact of data solutions to regional and international businesses. Our focus will be to showcase advances in technology and to discuss the future of innovation in the use of data and its role in safe-guarding businesses whilst advancing their operational success.

Commvault Connections on the Road in Dubai will also feature a panel discussion that will include Mr Abdulla Ali AlMadani - CEO and Partner, Quantum IT Consultancy Services, Mr Matar Almehairi - Chairman, MEERANA, Mr Mohammed Al Rais, Director of IT, ENOC and will be moderated by Ranjit Rajan.

John Sanei, a keynote speaker, future strategist, and best-selling author will give a speech on: “The Future of Humans - Human 2.0: Upgrading Our Internal Systems for the Digital Age”.

Commvault has extensive experience in the Middle East region, having worked with key organizations including MEEZA, Bein Sports, Al Jazeera, Emirates Steel, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality in UAE.

For more information, please click on the following link: https://discover.commvault.com/Connections-Roadshow-Dubai.html