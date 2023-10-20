The partnership will enable Moro’s clients to unlock new sustainble value in their current infrastructure.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) signed a partnership agreement with Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments. The association aims to accelerate a sustainable digital future in the UAE with next-generation digital and cloud services.

As a part of the collaboration, Commvault will assist Moro Hub by collaborating on the implementation of world-class data protection and data management solutions. Moro will utilize Commvault technology to help enterprises in the UAE to modernize their current infrastructure and implement data protection and Threatwise solutions in multi-cloud environments.

Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager – KSA, Gulf & Pakistan for Commvault commented: “We are proud to sign this MoU with Moro Hub, a leading player in the UAE’s government digital transformation drive. At Commvault, we have many years of experience regionally and globally, working with government and private sector companies to enhance cyber security across different cloud environments. We are at the forefront of utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to protect organizations of all sizes and sectors from potential ransom ware attacks. Our solutions are also industry leading when it comes to data management and protection and enabling our customers and partners to maximize the benefits of data – which is one of the most valuable assets for businesses today.”

“We are pleased to partner with Commvault to address data management challenges for Hybrid cloud workloads. Commvault’s powerful platform will empower Moro Hub’s clients to easily manage on premise and cloud based workloads. At Moro, we have always been committed to enable sustainable digital transformation agenda through a global network of partners, and our partnership with Commvault will offer advanced technologies and enhanced corporate capabilities for private and public enterprises in the region. The Disaster Recovery Capabilities in the Commvault platform will also enable businesses to accelerate workload portability between on premise and cloud architectures without complexity,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman CEO of Moro Hub

Commvault's modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping businesses secure, defend, and recover their data on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud. Enterprises rely on Commvault for the broadest support of legacy applications, modern workloads, and SaaS applications, all managed through a single intuitive platform. With Commvault, customers get enterprise-grade data protection that delivers agility and cost optimisation in the hybrid world.

This year, Commvault was recognized for the 12th consecutive time by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. The company has extensive experience in the Middle East region, having worked with key organizations including MEEZA, Bein Sports, Al Jazeera, Emirates Steel, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality in UAE.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities, and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com. Or follow us at @MoroHub.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.