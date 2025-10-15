Dubai, UAE – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the enterprise, and SAAED, a UAE company specializing in innovative solutions for traffic, parking, inspection services, and smart systems, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It marked the expansion of a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and data protection measures, as well as providing these services to SAAED’s customers also.

The MoU comes at a pivotal time for the UAE, as the nation accelerates its digital economy and smart city transformation under the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2025. The UAE Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2030. The collaboration between Commvault and SAAED reinforces this national priority, helping to strengthen resilience across key sectors that power daily life — from traffic systems and transport networks to public safety.

SAAED is one of the UAE’s national companies that has grown through its extensive expertise and partnerships across both governmental and private sectors. The company specializes in providing innovative solutions across various domains including traffic management, parking, inspection services, and smart systems.

SAAED follows international standards and global best practice resulting in compliance systems uniquely optimized for the region. The company’s experts continuously research and develop diverse smart solutions and state-of-the-art systems for traffic safety management, contributing to safer and more efficient cities across the UAE.

Commvault has designed a flexible and scalable data protection solution, based on Commvault Cloud SaaS, for SAAED, in line with their needs to protect modern cloud workloads. As a result, the key values offered to the UAE company include the broadest support matrix to protect modern workloads, DESC certified offerings, AirGap Storage for Primary Azure backups and modern solutions including Cleanroom Recovery and Cyber Deception.

H.E. Engineer Ibrahim Yousef Raml, CEO of SAAED, said, “We recognize that protecting data is a matter of national responsibility and operational excellence. Our collaboration with Commvault marks a significant milestone in our journey to fortify cyber resilience and ensure the highest levels of data protection across all our smart systems and services. By leveraging Commvault’s advanced technologies, we are not only securing mission-critical information but also reinforcing our role in supporting the UAE’s vision for digital trust, innovation, and sustainable smart governance.”

Yahya Kassab, Sales Director and General Manager, Gulf and KSA, Commvault, commented: “We are honored to work with SAAED to offer our services to provide innovative, AI-driven cyber resilience technologies. By safeguarding sensitive data, we are helping to ensure that SAAED continues to play a crucial role in enhancing traffic safety and smart systems in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.