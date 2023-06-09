Dubai, UAE: Ideal Standard has launched its new sustainability report, entitled ‘Together for a Better Future’. As well as a roadmap to carbon neutrality, the report defines the company’s approach to waste management, sustainable packaging and how the business achieved and maintains world-class safety standards in all its operations.

The report sets out Ideal Standard’s nine key commitments in areas such as decarbonisation, the circular economy, product innovation, safety and equality, which together will drive impactful change. These nine goals are closely aligned with the sustainability principles defined by the UN Global Compact, which the company joined in 2022, as a mark of its commitment to responsible business actions. ‘Together for a Better Future’ defines clear and accountable goals to monitor and measure progress along the manufacturer’s journey, including its aim to reduce Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 30% in 2030, with a view to reaching complete carbon neutrality by 2050.

Ideal Standard has already made significant steps on its sustainability journey, transitioning its UK ceramic plant to fully renewable electricity in 2021, saving 2,200 tonnes of CO2 each year. It has also installed over 3,000 photovoltaic panels at its German fittings plant, which will generate 1.2 million kWh of energy a year and switched to 100% FFS/PEFC sustainable certified timber in all its products.

The company has also embarked on a journey to achieve zero-waste to landfill by 2030. Ideal Standard is already reusing 100% of its brass and acrylic waste in its own manufacturing processes and is currently working with environmental authorities to unlock new technical solutions to improve its recycling of ceramic waste from 70% to 100% by 2025. Furthermore, it is committed to eliminating all single use plastic packaging by 2025 and has so far removed 80 tonnes of virgin plastic from its packaging through optimisation and transitioning to sustainable alternatives.

Building on Its commitment to sustainability efforts, Ideal Standard recently launched Aesth|ethics, a temporary pop-up showroom in Venice. This event highlighted Ideal Standard's design prowess, ethical achievements, and sustainability commitments. The carbon-neutral pop-up, held at Arsenale di Venezia, showcased bathroom solutions across product categories and featured a special installation by Chief Design Officer Roberto Palomba. Ideal Standard also partnered with Up2You to offset the event's carbon emissions, reinforcing their dedication to a sustainable future.

Transparency is at the heart of Ideal Standard’s sustainability programme and, as such, the company is in the process of publishing ‘cradle to grave’ Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for over 5,000 of its products within its largely European supply chain. These EPDs will help architects and specifiers understand the environmental impact of Ideal Standard’s products, how they affect the ecological footprint of their projects and help them to meet environmental targets. These full life-cycle assessments will cover products across all product categories including taps, basins, toilets, cisterns, bathtubs, shower trays and more, providing detailed and independently verified information for all bathroom fixtures. The report also launches the company’s new EcoLogic concept. EcoLogic focuses on four key values to enable customers to easily understand the sustainable benefits of Ideal Standard’s product portfolio and make informed purchasing decisions.

Speaking on the project, Ahmed Hafez, CEO Ideal Standard MENA, said: “As one of the leading bathroom manufacturers, we recognise that we have an important role to play when it comes to shaping a responsible future for the industry, and we’re committed to stepping up to that challenge.

“There’s no one single change we will make as a company that will make us completely sustainable. It’s about looking across the business and making sure that in every area we are committing to progressive, constant change to ensure we make a genuine impact.”

To read the full sustainability report, visit: www.idealstandardgulf.com

About Ideal Standard

Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, part of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.

Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic sanitary ware products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company’s international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado and Vidima.

Ideal Standard Gulf, the business entity encapsulating the Middle East region, operates from its Head Offices in Dubai, UAE. In November 2016, the Design Bathroom Centre opened, first-of-its-kind in the region, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The Ideal Standard, Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado, Vidima and American Standard branded products are supplied in the Middle East sanitary ware market by esteemed business partners across the different countries.