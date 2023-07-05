Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the leading banks in the UAE, has joined hands with the Emirates Red Crescent to extend support to the victims of a devastating earthquake that struck northern Syria and southern Turkey in February, displacing over 470,000 people and causing significant damage to infrastructure and homes. As part of its commitment, CBD pledged to make a donation for every international money transfer made by its customers, providing vital assistance to the affected communities.

Othman Bin Hendi, Chief Customer Officer at CBD, emphasized the bank's commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian initiatives, stating, "In the face of this urgent humanitarian crisis, we stand united in our dedication to extending help to those in need, without any distinction. These values align with the UAE's societal principles, which form an integral part of our everyday lives. Through our commitment to making a donation for every international money transfer made by our customers, we aim to provide timely relief, aid in the recovery efforts, and assist in rebuilding the lives of those impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Syria and Turkey during this challenging time."

Khaled Al Hammadi, CBD's General Manager of Personal Banking Group, highlighted the bank's determination to address the immense humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Syria and Turkey. He said, "As a bank that supports social ambitions, we are committed to creating an impact beyond banking. We deeply appreciate our customers' support in this vital cause, and together, we hope to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by this tragedy."

Earlier this year, CBD organized an internal donation drive among its employees to provide aid and assistance to the earthquake victims. The compassionate response resulted in the collection of 52 boxes of vital food, clothing, and essential items, which were handed over to the Emirates Red Crescent. Furthermore, a group of CBD volunteers actively participated in packing and compiling relief boxes for the earthquake survivors at a volunteering event held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The collaboration between CBD and the Emirates Red Crescent demonstrates the bank's unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and its determination to support those affected by the earthquake. The funds raised through CBD's donation pledge and the generous contributions from its employees will be utilized by the Emirates Red Crescent to provide emergency aid, shelter, medical assistance, and other crucial relief efforts, addressing the urgent needs of the affected individuals and families.

As CBD continues to demonstrate its dedication to corporate social responsibility and making a positive difference in the communities it serves, it stands alongside the Emirates Red Crescent in providing hope and support to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

