commercetools — the global leader in next-generation digital commerce solutions and inventor of headless commerce — has introduced its robust, future-ready, and highly scalable business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital commerce solutions to the Middle East to accelerate business growth by fostering major digital transformation in the region.

The Middle East is witnessing significant growth in eCommerce as consumer purchasing habits quickly transition from in-store to omnichannel buying. All players from retail to B2B commerce are experiencing this dramatic change, pushing them to rebuild and shape their digital consumer channels. According to EZDubai and Euromonitor International reports, as online consumer spending increases, the eCommerce market is expected to increase by 60 percent by 2025 in the Middle East.

Besides acceptance of eCommerce among consumers, one of the major factors responsible for this transformation is the emphasis being laid by the governments in the Middle East to diversify economies.

Aligning itself with the region’s vision to be fully digitalized, coupled with consumers increasingly buying online, commercetools is introducing the Middle East to advanced, modern digital commerce solutions. These solutions are fundamental to facilitating the modernization of businesses into digital-first businesses so they can meet the swiftly changing consumer expectations in the fast-paced retail market.

commercetools’ multi-tenant, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution leverages a Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless (MACH) based architecture to enable the flexibility and scalability required by businesses to provide modern and seamless customer experiences, which are vital to driving revenue and growth. The sectors that are being highly transformed by the advanced digital commerce solutions provided by commercetools include e-grocery, retail, cosmetics and fashion, lifestyle services, and telecommunications, among many others.

Dirk Hoerig, Co-Founder and CEO of commercetools, said: “The pandemic has reshaped the way in which consumers shop, leading to a dramatic increase in the adoption of digital platforms. As a result, improving shopping experiences is paramount for businesses across industries to keep up with the growing and ever-changing consumer demands. In order to meet this demand, businesses must adopt modern, advanced digital commerce solutions that give them the flexibility and scalability to meet their customers where they are and where they want to be.”

Hoerig further asserted that headless commerce is a technical innovation that enables developers to build flexible User Interface (UI) designs on a single platform that can support multiple touchpoints and business models. “Having a front-end that can be updated and edited without interfering with the back-end commerce functionality allows brands to easily customize their commerce experiences. eCommerce has quickly become consumers’ top choice when making purchases, and our mission at commercetools is to enable businesses to future-proof their commerce business. Our solutions include best-in-class features and functionality for modern digital commerce, the ability to build and extend the technology to meet customers' exact needs, along with easy maintenance and scalability to help brands provide beautiful, powerful digital shopping solutions,” he added.

An increasing number of B2C, B2B, and D2C companies have approached commercetools in the region as they have recognized the need for a modern commerce solution. The recent accomplishment of being named as a ‘Leader’ in Business-to-Business (B2B) commerce in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 report and receiving the 2021 Google Cloud Retail Customer Award for demonstrating innovative thinking, technical excellence, and transformation has cemented commercetools as the new-generation commerce solution in the Middle East.

Among its other recent accomplishments, commercetools has been honored and recognized as a leader in leading industry analyst reports by Gartner in 2021 and IDC in 2020-2021, respectively. These recognitions commend commercetools for their strengths in architecture, front-end management, and extensibility and integration.

For more information please visit: commercetools

-Ends-

About commercetools:

Founded in 2006 and known for coining the term ‘Headless Commerce,’ commercetools is the world’s leading enterprise commerce software for next-generation B2C, B2B and D2C commerce. Headquartered in Germany, commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that enables companies to build profitable and sustainable brands and provide robust and personalized commerce experiences within a cloud-native framework using flexible microservices. The company is a pioneer of the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, and provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.



Fortune 500 companies have been implementing the commercetools software since 2010, spanning across industries including retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, and fashion. In the GCC, commercetools have significantly transformed various industries with their advanced e-commerce solutions.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com