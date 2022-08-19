commercetools, the inventor of headless commerce, announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the third year in a row. commercetools received the highest ratings in many of the Critical Capabilities Gartner identified, including composability, which, as a result of commercetools’ modular architecture, provides the ability to auto-scale, continuously upgrade and deploy microservices.

“We set out over 12 years ago to improve the way consumers experience commerce digitally. Since our founding, we’ve built a best-in-class portfolio that has withstood the trials of ever-changing consumer behavior, various market forces, and the emergence of new channels and trends to allow businesses to provide the most beautiful, innovative experiences,” said co-founder and CEO Dirk Hoerig. “The recognition by Gartner is a testament to the impact our modern, MACH-based technology has on businesses as we progress forward on our mission of challenging and changing the world of enterprise commerce software.”

The recognition from Gartner comes on the heels of a period of exponential growth for commercetools, with the company recently being named Google Cloud’s Industry Solution Partner of the Year, signing new customers including Sephora, Lululemon, Primark, and New Look, among many others, reaching unicorn status in 2021 with the close of $140 million in Series C funding.

To learn more about commercetools and download a copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, please visit the commercetools Analyst Report Access Center.