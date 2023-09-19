HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach: Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group", SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, today announced that it had been awarded a multi-year frame agreement with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to facilitate its network expansion and evolution.

Under the new frame agreement, Comba Telecom will equip du with a wide range of cutting-edge Base Station Antennas and Ancillaries to enhance its network expansion and evolution. This new frame agreement will build on the existing frame agreements that Comba signed with du in 2021 for supplying IBS passive products and repeaters, further strengthening Comba Telecom's position as a trusted and reliable vendor in the UAE telecommunications market.

Ms. Annabel Huo, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of Comba Telecom International, said "We are excited to be awarded the multi-year frame agreement with du. This new agreement is a testament to our commitment to enabling du to build future-proof, high-efficient, and green network infrastructure through technology and product innovation. It further solidifies our position as a trusted and reliable vendor in the telecommunications market."

As a leading provider of wireless and communications systems, Comba Telecom continues to explore and innovate new technologies and has released the forward-thinking HelifeedGreen Antenna product series that incorporates green and low-carbon design concepts throughout the entire product life cycle, to support operators in achieving carbon neutrality targets worldwide. The HelifeedGreen Antenna has been verified in multiple tier-1 operators' trial networks to create additional antenna gains over traditional antennas to cut site energy consumption effectively.

Mr. Saleem AlBalooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Comba Telecom in driving transformative change within the evolving digital landscape through the du network. du provides best-in-class network infrastructure and smart networks that transform lives and businesses across the UAE. As we focus on innovation, performance, and pragmatic industry leadership, Comba's exceptional track record and cutting-edge antenna products align perfectly with our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers, enabling digital transformation and delivering the best network experiences."

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Group offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including base station antennas and subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. The Group has been included in the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Information Technology. In Jan 2023, Comba Telecom successfully listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited by way of an introduction under the stock code "STC". For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

