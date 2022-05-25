Critical in an age of escalating ransomware attacks

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced its expanding the availability of its Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) offerings to customers in the Middle East.

DMaaS is a portfolio of ‘software as a service’ (SaaS) offerings designed to provide enterprise and mid-size customers with a radically simple way to back up, secure, govern, and analyze their data. Cohesity takes care of managing the underlying infrastructure while the service is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- in this case, in the AWS Middle East (Bahrain) Region.

To begin, customers in the Middle East can now access the first DMaaS offering, Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service. This backup as a service (BaaS) offering gives customers another easy way to back up their data on-premises or in cloud environments. As with the Cohesity DataProtect on-premises solution, the BaaS offering delivers support for an array of cloud workloads including Microsoft 365 SaaS applications, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and compute infrastructure, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and on-premises data sources such as VMs, Network Attached Storage (NAS), and databases.

Other DMaaS offerings will follow in the future. As with Cohesity’s on-premises solutions, DMaaS offerings can be easily managed through one user interface via the Cohesity Helios multicloud platform. This next-gen approach to data management helps customers consolidate many of the separate services, products, and administrative consoles that organizations often struggle to manage today. This consolidation can further enhance data security by helping companies reduce their attack surface. Customers can also utilize DMaaS to shift expenses from CapEx to OpEx.

A Vanson Bourne study, The State of Data Management Report, commissioned by Cohesity, found that 89% of senior IT leaders/organizations are likely to consider deploying a DMaaS solution, citing the ability to derive more value from data and cost-effectiveness among the top reasons.

“With the threat of ransomware at unprecedented levels, being able to rapidly backup and recover is now a growing concern for the region’s IT leaders. Customers can now leverage our backup as a service offering as another way to enhance data protection and keep bad actors at bay,” said Brad Schwarz, vice president and general manager, Data Management as a Service, Cohesity. “We are pleased to offer customers in the Middle East even greater choice and flexibility. With Cohesity, they can manage their data directly, utilize Cohesity’s DMaaS offerings, work with a Cohesity-powered partner, or a combination of all three.”

“Not only does the expansion of our DMaaS-offerings to the Middle East empower customers to further simplify data management, but also gives our regional partners the opportunity to add their unique value and resell the solution through a variety distribution channels,” said Gregg Petersen, regional director, MEA, Cohesity.

Customers can subscribe to current and future DMaaS offerings through authorized Cohesity channel partners, distributors, and in AWS Marketplace. DMaaS not only gives partners the opportunity to grow their recurring revenue business, but it also allows them to expand their existing managed service offerings without having to build out infrastructure themselves. They can also use this as an entry point if they are thinking about starting a managed service practice.

-Ends-

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data – across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics – reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

© 2022 Cohesity, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Contacts

Michael Piontek

Director, Cohesity Corporate Communications, EMEA

michael.piontek@cohesity.com

Ian Saldanha

Procre8 for Cohesity

Email: Ian@procre8.biz