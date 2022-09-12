Today, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) issued the Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) for the second quarter of 2022. Through this bulletin, the CMA aims to provide several statistical information and data about the Saudi Capital Market that is important for investors, market analysts, and academic and student researchers. Also, the CMA aims to raise the level of transparency and disclosure and stimulates and develop investment in the capital market.

The quarterly bulletin data showed that the Key Market Indicators recorded a 5% increase at 11,523.25 points compared to 10,984.15 points in the same period of 2021.

The number of portfolios under management increased at a rate of about 56% to reach 3689 portfolios by the end of Q2 of the current year, compared to 2360 portfolios by the same period of 2021. The local equity represented about 56% of the total assets of the portfolios under management in Q2 of 2022, as the local equity in the portfolios raised at about 36% reaching to SAR 128.36 billion compared to the same period of 2021.

The listed companies on the main market (TASI) reached to 215 companies, with an increase of 6% compared to the same period of 2021. While the listed companies on the parallel market “Nomu” reached to 31 companies, inched higher slightly by 6 companies on a quarterly basis or a surge of 24 companies at a rate of 24% compared to the same period of 2021, representing a 343% increase, as the companies number was then 7 only.

The CMA approved the offering of about three companies in the main market and ten companies in “Nomu” during Q2 of the current year. Six offers and listing requests in the main market, in addition to other 70 in “Nomu”, are still under study during the same period.

As for the value of ownership in the main market, the value of the qualified foreign investors’ (QFIs) ownership surged to 31% compared to the same period of 2021.

As for the investor’s classification, according to the investment behavior; the value of the funding investors’ ownership amounted to about 97% in Q2 of 2022, compared to about 96% by the same period of 2021.

The number of investment funds increased to 839 funds, the highest in history, after an increase of 19% compared to Q2 of 2021 of 705 funds, and an increase of 6% compared to Q1 of 2022, including 254 public funds and 585 private funds at the end of Q2 of 2022.

The number of the public investment funds subscribers amounted to 66% to reach 666,000 by the end of Q2 of 2022, compared to 402,000 by the same period of 2021. The subscribers of the real estate investment traded funds represented 45% of the total subscribers in Q2 of 2022 at a number of 297,000 subscribers .

The asset values ​​of private investment funds increased by 22% by the end of Q2 of 2022 to reach SAR 334 billion , compared to SAR 274 billion by the the same period of 2021. The shares represented about 51% of the public investment funds in Q2 of 2022, and the shares, as one of the private investment funds assets, climbed about 12% to reach SAR 170 billion compared to the same period of 2021.

As for the Corporate Governance; 86 general assemblies, attended by 18,382 shareholders, were held in Q2 of 2022. The number of the non-executive board chairmen reached to 222, 188 non-executive vice chairmen, 1,162 non-executive board members, and 132 executive board members.

Concerning the financial technology; the number of Equity Crowd Funding companies platforms amounted to 9, and the funds of crowdfunding platforms reached to SAR 28.6 million. A number of 849 institutional client, 319 qualified client, and 16,965 retail client benefited from the services of the financial technology companies.

The rate of Saudization of the workforce of financial technology companies has increased from 74% in Q1 to 80% in Q2 of 2022.

