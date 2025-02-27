The hospital’s continuous investment in cutting-edge technology, medical innovation, and pioneering research has earned it multiple regional and international accreditations

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has recorded a 35% increase in international patient volume in 2024, cementing its position as a global destination for world-class care. Over the past twelve months, the hospital saw more than 10,000 international patients encounters, demonstrating its leadership in advanced and specialized care powered by cutting-edge technology and multidisciplinary expertise.

Renowned for its excellence in complex care, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saw increased interest in its advanced services, mainly in the aeras of cardiology, ophthalmology, neurology and urology, with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain and USA being the top five countries where international patients are flying from to Abu Dhabi in 2024.

As part of the Cleveland Clinic global network, the hospital ensures a seamless experience for its international patients through its representation in key regions worldwide. Its ongoing investment in advanced technology, medical innovation and research has earned it prestigious regional and international accreditations and certifications, underscoring its reputation as a premier healthcare destination. This growth highlights the hospital’s leadership in medical innovation and reinforces the UAE’s position as a premier hub for medical tourism.

Dr. Georges- Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, stated: “At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are redefining healthcare in the UAE and beyond. Our vision is to become the premier destination for patients worldwide, delivering world-class, multidisciplinary care tailored to each individual’s needs—all within a single, state-of-the-art facility. What truly distinguishes us is not only our medical expertise but also our unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes.

We are gaining global recognition and attracting patients who view the UAE as a hub for groundbreaking medical advancements. Our approach is setting a new standard for the future of healthcare—rooted in excellence, teamwork, and compassion. We are pushing the boundaries of possibility, ensuring that every patient, regardless of where they come from, departs with the confidence that they have received the best care available.”

Worth noting that in 2023, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi recorded over 7,400 encounters for international patients, primarily from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman and Bahrain. Today, with its reputation for delivering high-quality medical services and complex care through its state-of-the-art institutes, including the Multi-Organ Transplant Center and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Oncology Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is attracting patients from around the globe.

Recalling her visit to the UAE, Esther Ritzmann, a Swiss national who survived a rare and life-threatening stroke, said: “I never expected that my vacation in the UAE would turn into a life-saving journey. I remember feeling my body completely paralyze. I felt trapped in my own body, unable to move, and the seizures hit me like waves. Somewhere in my subconscious, I thought I was going to die.”

Reflecting on her experience at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Esther continued: “But when I arrived at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, everything changed. The team’s swift action, their expertise, and the way they communicated with me, even when I could barely respond, made me feel safe. I immediately trusted them with my life. Despite being thousands of miles away from home, I knew I was exactly where I needed to be. Their exceptional care saved my life, and I’ll forever be grateful for how they gave me the chance to recover and live again."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's International Patient Services is designed to offer patients a seamless experience and provide access to world-class healthcare across a wide range of specialties. The program delivers personalized support throughout the entire patient journey, with a dedicated coordinator serving as a single point of contact. Services include scheduling appointments, travel assistance, managing medical records, cost estimation and payment support, hospital admission support and facilitating critical care transfers. The hospital plans to broaden its array of medical services by introducing specialized offerings that cater to the evolving needs of patients from around the world.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world- class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world- class service standards closer to home. M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.