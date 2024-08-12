As the UAE’s first multi-organ transplant center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has conducted 664 life-saving transplants since the program’s inception in 2017

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness and supporting the noble cause of organ donation through the Hayat initiative

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Marking world Organ Donation Day, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, announces a significant milestone in its journey as the UAE’s first multi-organ transplant center. Since the program’s inception in 2017, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed 664 life-saving transplants, made possible by countless hero donors who gave patients the greatest gift of all: the chance of a new, healthy life.

Over the years, the center has seen significant growth in its organ transplant volume and has revolutionized medical care by conducting a wide range of complex transplant procedures, including kidney, liver, lung, heart, and pancreas transplants from both living and deceased donors. The hospital has also achieved several UAE firsts in multi-organ transplants. These milestones include pioneering procedures such as combined lung–liver transplants, liver–kidney transplants, heart–kidney transplants, and kidney–pancreas transplants. As of July 2024, the hospital has conducted 131 transplants so far this year, with ongoing procedures scheduled throughout the coming months.

In support of the UAE government's efforts to promote organ donation registration and raise awareness about its life-saving benefits, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is dedicated to transforming patients' lives through cutting-edge medical care and a strong commitment to organ donation.

As the hospital continuously grows its multi-organ transplant center, it takes pride in its caregivers, who are certified as organ transplantation coordinators, and it hosts the only heart failure-certified nurse outside North America. It also houses the UAE’s first Intensive Care Unit dedicated to combined solid organ transplants, as well as the country’s only lung transplant center.

Dr. Bashir Sankari, Chair of the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Each successful transplant represents a new chapter in a patient’s life. Our dedicated multidisciplinary team’s expertise and commitment have made these life-saving procedures possible, bringing renewed hope and healing to countless families. Our transplant program not only saves lives but also inspires advancements in medical research and technology. We are committed to providing the highest standard of care and continuously improving our capabilities to better serve our community and beyond.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s success is closely tied to the Hayat initiative, a National Program for Organ Donation and Transplantation led by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). In 2023, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi installed its first Hayat booth to raise awareness on organ donation. The initiative has been instrumental in raising awareness and encouraging organ donor registration across the UAE.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), a total of 26,565 donors have registered in the Hayat program with more than 4,000 patients waiting for donors.

In its collaboration with Cleveland Clinic U.S., the hospital has enabled multidisciplinary teams to also pioneer complex related living donor liver and kidney transplants. This innovation has since attracted international patients seeking specialized care to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Furthermore, earlier this year, the hospital led the second edition of The Annual UAE Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress, uniting global organ and tissue donation and transplantation programs with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and researchers, aiming to support the implementation of innovative solutions to prevent organ failure.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in its mission to promote organ donation through the Hayat initiative, enabling UAE residents above 21 years old to register to donate their organs in the case of brain death.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world- class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world- class service standards closer to home. M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae