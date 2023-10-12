Cleanco Group, represented by Cleanco services and Cleanco Waste Treatment, created history today on (Wednesday, September 27, 2023) by breaking a Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest Hazardous Waste Management Lesson’ in Abu Dhabi. The record was validated by Guinness World Records™ officials at Cleanco Training Centre in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world. The Cleanco Group, established in 1980, is a pioneering branded Emirati business in the United Arab Emirates.

This extraordinary accomplishment signified a remarkable milestone in the company’s journey, strengthening its legacy that is characterised by success and unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, occupational safety, and cutting-edge facility management. By achieving this record, the company seeks to draw attention to the significance of appropriate hazardous waste management in the present world, where public health and environmental conservation takes precedence. The company's initiative for holding the largest lesson also aligns with the UAE's goal to decrease the adverse per capita environmental effects in cities, with a particular focus on improving air quality and enhancing municipal and waste management practices.

During the event, the personnel shared their extensive expertise in handling hazardous waste materials responsibly. In addition, the event also brought together various environmentalists and industry experts from around the world. Their attendance served to highlight Cleanco's innovative initiatives and its dedication to establishing a new benchmark in hazardous waste management training.

Sultan Khouri, CEO of Cleanco Group stated: “Being honoured with the Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest Hazardous Waste Management Lesson’ echoes our unwavering commitment to striving for excellence in everything we do. We constantly strive to be at the frontier of advancement and progress. Through the Cleanco Training Centre, which has elite qualified professionals, we seek to launch new ventures and expand into new markets with the help of regulatory bodies in various countries, to facilitate knowledge transfer as well as grow our local talent as part of our strategy vision through personnel training and development. Today, as a proud Emirati, I am thrilled that this world record, the 463rd in the UAE, will leave an indelible mark on history. It exemplifies our commitment to fostering an innovative healthcare sector that aligns with the UAE's ambitious objectives for shaping the future. This achievement helps support the UAE and its wise leadership in building a comprehensive and eco-friendly system in the waste collection and treatment industry in line with the UAE's commitment to achieving Net Zero 2050 goals and adhering to the 10 principles of ‘The Principles of the 50’ regarding sustainable development and societal prosperity.”

Dr. Khalid Khouri, CEO of Cleanco Waste Treatment commented: “As a local company and a main service provider of hazardous and medical waste management services, we take immense pride in achieving this Guinness World Records™ title. It not only signifies Cleanco's dedication to establishing higher standards for workplace safety and environmental responsibility but also to elevating the levels of service excellence and innovation. In line with our leaders’ ambitious visions and the government directives on sustainability, we at Cleanco Waste Treatment are committed to utilising the best global practices in waste management and meeting the highest international standards for the betterment of public health and environment in our country.”

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager, Guinness World Records™, said: “Our dedication to chronicling the exceptional goes beyond our annual publication, reaching into TV shows, social media, and live events. Whether it's the dream of an individual or the ambition of a global brand, the pursuit of setting records fuels remarkable achievements across the globe. In recent years, the UAE has marked a series of record-breaking milestones, mirroring its swift ascent as a nation. We commend businesses like Cleanco for their impactful initiatives, such as their waste management program, and extend our hearty congratulations on their significant achievements.”

Established in 1980, the Cleanco Group is a pioneering branded Emirati owned family business in the UAE that provides a diversified portfolio of businesses in the services sector. Over the years, the Group has built a solid reputation for excellence in the integrated management of facilities, processes, and technology.

Cleanco Waste Treatment is one of the largest providers of hazardous waste and medical waste management services in the region serving industrial, commercial, and healthcare entities. Meanwhile, Cleanco Services is considered one of the largest companies specializing in Integrated Facilities Management, whose services include Cleaning and Sterilization Services, Pest Control, General Waste Management, Landscaping, as well as Hospitality Services. Its headquarters and offices are spread throughout the Emirates, providing diverse services to many of its clients from different sectors and fields such as Government and Private Sectors, Airports, Health Sector, Oil and Gas Sector, Commercial Complexes, Educational Institutions, and others.

