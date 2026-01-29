Classera, the global leader in Edtech, has officially announced of leading a strategic joint venture (JV) between its dedicated EdTech venture builder & accelerator, (C.XSEED), and two powerhouse partners: SuperCharger Ventures and Falak Business & Investment (Falak Group).

The joint venture aims to act as a factory for Edtech Startups in emerging markets, accelerating the growth of Edtech companies globally particularly in emerging markets by connecting them with the latest expertise and supporting them across all dimensions of growth. This includes business model development, investment readiness and fundraising support, talent acquisition, and regional and global expansion. The initiative leverages Classera’s extensive client access and deep expertise across the education and training sectors in more than 45 countries worldwide. A cohort of promising startups will be selected every six months to benefit from this comprehensive support and more.

The joint venture was officially launched during Bett London 2026, the world’s largest global event in EdTech.

It is worth noting that the strength of this joint venture lies in the combined capabilities of its members, positioning it to become the leading platform serving EdTech startups in emerging markets worldwide.

Classera is the largest EdTech company in the MENA and among the top 20 globally in its field. It operates in more than 45 countries across education and training, offering the learning super platform (LSP) ecosystem.

While, SuperCharger Ventures is a global EdTech accelerator based in Europe, providing mechanisms to scout high-potential EdTech startups, design growth and support programs, and enable access to a global network of experts and investors.

And Falak Group is a leading company in enabling entrepreneurship and innovation in Saudi Arabia, offering fund structuring, venture development services, and startup support benefits valued at over USD 1 billion.

Eng. Mohammad Almadani, Founder and CEO of Classera, stated:

“We announced the C.XSEED initiative as an accelerator and venture builder in the EdTech sector more than two years ago at the InnoXera summit dedicated to learning technologies, driven by our deep belief in Classera’s role in leading the global transformation of education technology and shaping an inspiring future of learning for generations to come using the latest technologies. Beyond delivering cutting-edge solutions, Classera aspires to build an integrated ecosystem that advances the entire EdTech landscape. This ecosystem spans multiple pillars, including initiatives like C.XSEED (focused on attracting and scaling EdTech startups), awareness-building (such as the InnoXera summit), investments (the Classera LearnGlobe Investment Fund for EdTech), and EduMall (the e-marketplace for EdTech companies) and more. Through this holistic approach, Classera aims to develop the sector and drive meaningful, global impact on learning.”

Eng. Mohammad Alashmawi, Co-Founder of Classera and Managing Partner of C.XSEED, added:

“In Classera, our mission was bold to transform people’s lives and reimagine how they learn, grow, and contribute to their communities. Today, we are taking a bigger step forward. Our ambition at Classera is to develop the entire sector. From this vision emerged Classera’s initiatives, and among the top of those initiatives is C.XSEED, designed to empower the next generation of ambitious EdTech entrepreneurs, invest alongside them, and support them in achieving their goals and scaling their businesses locally and globally.”

Yanos Barberis, Co-Founder of SuperCharger Ventures, commented:

“Scaling is the goal of every founder and the expectation of every investor, but only a few achieve it. Not due to a lack of ambition, but because of missing the right connections. This is exactly what the alliance with C.XSEED delivers: connecting the best founders directly with the right experts and investors, enabling startups not only to achieve their goals, but to exceed them.”

Ms. Adwa AlDakhil, Founder and CEO of Falak Business & Investment, stated:

“Falak was established to empower innovation-driven entrepreneurial ventures. Through the alliance with C.XSEED, we will provide entrepreneurs with the platform, resources, and support networks they need to succeed in creating pioneering educational solutions that launch from Saudi Arabia to the world.

It is worth noting that Classera is the largest EdTech company in the Middle East and one of the leading players in emerging markets globally. The company is backed by high-profile strategic investors, including the Public Investment Fund (PIF) through Sanabil, as well as leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms.