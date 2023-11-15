The official launch of the "Tunis Future School" platform in all Tunisian schools begins, starting from the border region of Jendouba.

Under the auspices of the Tunisian Prime Minister, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al-Hashani, the new digital platform "Tunis Future School" for smart learning within the education system in the Republic of Tunisia has officially commenced. This marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the Saudi company, Classera, a global leader in education technology, and the Tunisian Ministry of Education. This collaboration is part of a recent memorandum of cooperation between the two parties, leading to the inauguration of a digital educational platform in Tunisia for use throughout the entire education system, from students and teachers to educational process leaders and parents. The first model of the "Tunis Future School" was launched from the Sidi Saeed Elementary School in Fernana.

Minister of Education in Tunisia, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, and Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, the Director-General of the Arab Organization for Education, Culture, and Science (ALECSO), along with Mr. Mohamed Al-Madani, the founder and CEO of Classera, signed a cooperation agreement to launch the smart learning project in the Republic of Tunisia. Following the signing, Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Hashani expressed significant interest in the agreement and its anticipated role in developing the education system in Tunisia. He pledged full government support to achieve the goals of the agreement.

Minister Boughdiri stated that Tunisia is working on developing the educational process by leveraging the latest technological solutions, aiming for an educational reform that reflects the Tunisians' desire for scientific and technological progress and openness to alternative technological options. The slogan "Above every hill, a modern school" was raised to emphasize this commitment.

Boughdiri added, "The new digital platform provided by Classera will be implemented in 500 educational institutions, including primary, middle, and high schools, as a first phase, before its nationwide expansion to benefit approximately 2.5 million students."

Regarding the choice of Classera, Minister Boughdiri explained that the selection was based on Classera's international expertise in education technology within Arab countries. Classera will oversee the technical aspect of the project, along with on-site services such as training and technical support through a team of experts in Tunisia. The Ministry of Education will supervise the educational content of this new digital platform.

Minister Boughdiri highlighted that the new platform would be used in-person within schools, with the flexibility to adapt for remote use as a model solution in case of emergencies that may negatively impact the educational process, such as the closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engineer Mohamed Al-Madani, the founder and CEO of Classera, expressed his satisfaction with signing the agreement, stating that it aims to contribute to supporting the digital transformation within the education system in Tunisia. He emphasized that the agreement reflects the Tunisian Ministry of Education's awareness and interest in enhancing the reliance on educational technology in the coming period.

Al-Madani stated, "Within Classera, we have extensive experience in education technology, providing our services to millions of users in more than 40 countries globally. Our Learning Super Platform (LSP) is an integrated system that includes a learning management platform based on entertaining and motivating learning supported by artificial intelligence and social communication programs, resulting in one of the highest interaction rates between electronic platforms and users in the industry."

Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, the Director-General of ALECSO, highlighted that Tunisia is a beacon and an example in terms of the quality of education and the state's concern for everything related to the right to learn. He stressed the necessity of renewing educational methods and tools in the technological and digital context to cope with international events such as pandemics, conflicts, and other challenges that make in-person learning difficult.

About the Launch:

After the signing and completion of the essential procedures, the official launch of the new digital platform for smart learning within the education system took place at Sidi Saeed Elementary School in Fernana, Jendouba. The project was named "Tunis Future School," emphasizing the goal of gradually bringing technology to all schools in Tunisia. The launch was attended by the Minister of Education, the Governor of Jendouba, the Director of Education in Jendouba, and officials from the Ministry of Education in Tunisia. The CEO of Classera, Engineer Mohamed Al-Madani, also attended to participate in the launch and the project's activities.

The launch event at the school was attended by all students and teachers who expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for accessing the platform's services. They conveyed their eagerness to benefit from all the possibilities offered by the platform.

It is worth noting that Classera has more than 100 strategic partnerships with regional and global companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, Udemy, Intel, and Amazon. Classera has received numerous international awards in the field of education technology, including Bett, The Learning Award, GESS, Microsoft Award, and many others.

About Classera:

Classera was founded in Silicon Valley, USA, in 2012, with the aim of revolutionizing e-learning and empowering learners, especially in emerging markets, to unleash their potential. Classera initially focused on the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia to have the most significant positive impact on learners' experiences.

Classera's integrated learning platform, Learning Super Platform (LSP), is comprehensive and integrated. It adopts a learning management system as a crucial pillar, focusing on the equation: inspiring learning through entertaining learning, individualized learning using artificial intelligence, and collaborative learning through e-learning methods. All of this aims to increase interaction and, consequently, improve the learning experience.

To complete this integrated system, Classera provides an augmented reality educational system, a payment system, and an educational e-market. These components offer a comprehensive and interconnected solution under one umbrella for easy use by educational and training entities.