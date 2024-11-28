Citi is pleased to announce that Kate Moore will join Citi Wealth as Chief Investment Officer. Kate was most recently a Portfolio Manager at BlackRock and served as Head of Thematic Strategy for BlackRock’s $50 billion Global Allocation business. She is a widely respected industry thought leader with expertise from asset allocation to thematic investing to equity research. Kate is a frequent contributor of market commentary across many global media outlets.

As CIO, Kate will have broad responsibilities for leading the development and delivery of independent investment strategies for clients, advisors and relevant professionals across the business. She will oversee our award-winning Chief Investment Office, the Global Investment Committee, the Investment Lab and our sustainable investing team.



Kate joined BlackRock in June 2016 as Chief Equity Strategist for the BlackRock Investment Institute. She was appointed to the Global Allocation investment team in May 2019. Kate also founded and served as executive sponsor of the firm’s Women in Investments group. Previously, she was Chief Investment Strategist for the Private Bank at J.P. Morgan and held senior positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moore Capital and Morgan Stanley. Kate holds an M.A. in Political Economy from the University of Chicago and a B.A. from the University of Virginia. She sits on several boards, including the Investment Committee for the Robin Hood Foundation.



Kate will assume her new role in February.

