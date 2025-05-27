Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Circular Packaging Association (CPA) participated recently as a knowledge partner at the Smithers Sustainability in Packaging MENA Summit 2025, held in Dubai. The two-day event convened industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to explore the latest trends, policies, and innovations shaping the future of sustainable packaging in the region.

CPA board members and representatives from leading industry and trade organizations took part in dynamic discussions that addressed a range of critical topics, including the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) in the UAE as well as similar dynamics in the region, single-use plastic rationalization, and the broader regulatory landscape driving circularity across the MENA.

During the sessions on EPR, speakers underscored the essential role of EPR schemes in accelerating reduction, reuse, and recycling. Emphasis was placed on the value of harmonized regulations—not only within national borders but across the wider region—to enable scalable systems, reduce market fragmentation, and streamline trade.

Industry participants reiterated their commitment to supporting co-design mechanisms, implementing harmonized reporting structures, and working with government stakeholders to build future-ready, effective EPR systems.

“Public-private collaboration is not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” said Sara Jackson, Technical Director at the CPA. “A circular packaging future requires inclusive systems built on two-way dialogue between regulators and private sector players. We must come together to co-create solutions that are technically sound, economically viable, and socially inclusive—aligned with the UAE’s vision for a circular economy.”

The summit also covered key themes such as global frameworks to tackle plastic pollution, the role of advanced recycling technologies in the MENA region, and how brands are leading the way in sustainable packaging. Panel discussions and case studies explored the intersection of policy and innovation, offering attendees actionable insights on driving system-wide transformation.

As the region looks to align environmental goals with economic resilience, the CPA continues to champion evidence-based policy engagement, industry and trade capacity building, and knowledge sharing to support a circular, sustainable future.

About the UAE Circular Packaging Association:

Launched in 2023, as an industry working group licensed under Dubai Chambers; the Circular Packaging Association is the first of its kind circular economy cross sectoral platform that seeks to transform the packaging value chain. The Circular Packaging Association is the result of work initiated in 2019 by founding members of the CIRCLE Coalition for innovation in recycling towards a Closed Loop Economy.

CIRCLE was formalized under the sponsorship of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment via the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a circular economy for packaging across the GCC. The Circular Packaging Association aims to embed circular and green economy principles to the packaging value chain in the UAE, transforming the existing take-make-dispose linear system into one that views and uses post-consumer packaging waste as a valued resource.

The association also aims to drive consumer awareness and provide insight and recommendations on legislations and policies related to sustainable packaging through a data-based, multi-stakeholder approach.

CPA current members are :

For more information, please contact:

Emeel Bishay

Emeel.Bishay@mdlz.com