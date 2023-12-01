Dubai, UAE: Cinema Akil, a name synonymous with cinematic disruption and creativity, and the only independent arthouse in the GCC, has just revealed the opening of its seasonal outdoor outpost, Cinema Akil in 25hours (CA in 25hours) at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central in its latest collaboration with Ennsimore. Now open to the public, this exciting expansion marks a significant milestone in Cinema Akil’s mission to bring exceptional cinematic and cultural experiences to audiences in the heart of Dubai, and the region.

A multipurpose pavilion

Located within the vibrant 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, CA in 25hours, spanning across an impressive 1,867.5 square feet, offers a multi-faceted space divided into three distinct sections: the box office/concession area, the open cinema theatre, and a multipurpose retail and pop-up space. Beyond screening films, CA in 25hours promises an electric array of entertainment options, including an F&B offering, music events, talks, and pop-up experiences. Designed for film screenings and a multitude of other activities, CA in 25hours boasts a theatre with a seating capacity of 72 people and a total standing capacity of approximately 150 guests across all three zones, creating an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere for cinema enthusiasts and creatives alike. With versatility in mind, CA in 25hours offers a unique space to accommodate takeovers, venue rentals, and collaborations. It presents a flexible environment that can seamlessly adapt to different needs, fostering a creative atmosphere for a variety of purposes.

Entirely complimentary with a prior booking, CA in 25hours will host screenings four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with films typically commencing between 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM. Each season, with the first taking place from November 2023 to May 2024, will bring a fresh, diverse, and carefully curated programme each month. The entire venue will be open daily from 12 PM until 10 PM allowing guests to experience the versatility of the space through installations, social interaction and retail; while enjoying a curated F&B menu.

A design that blends culture and modernity

CA in 25hours boasts impressive high ceilings creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere. This open atrium is easily accessible from both One Central and the hotel drop-off area, fostering a sense of connectivity. Positioned between the multi-purpose area and the box office, the central theatre space forms the very heart of CA in 25hours, facilitating a seamless flow throughout the space. Designed by architect Joud Malhas, the standout feature is the venue's striking red scaffolding, evoking the ambience of a bustling back alley an homage to Dubai's perpetual state of construction, and a nod to Cinema Akil’s flagship colour. With adaptability, collaboration, and a nod to regional creativity in mind, CA in 25hours offers versatile seating options, including seats designed by Bethlehem-based Local Industries co-founded by designers Elias and Yousef Anastas, and conversation benches by Beirut-based Post Industrial Crafts. Bookshelves, adorning the outer sections of the space, display objects curated by Mumbai-based Jetsons Designs, seamlessly blending heritage with modernity. Adding a touch of nature to the environment, the space features plants and trees. In line with Cinema Akil’s insistence on regional collaboration and creation, this versatile design mirrors the brand’s ethos, allowing it to harmonise effortlessly with its surroundings and become an integral part of the experience.

Technology that enhances the experience

CA in 25hours boasts cutting-edge technology, featuring state-of-the-art laser projection and Dolby 7.1 cinema sound making the theatre compatible with industry-standard video and audio formats. Based on its unique location in the atrium which is a quite cavernous space, the cinema’s acoustic design and engineering, completed by Acoustics Studio 21dB, has been laid out to protect the integrity of cinematic experience while keeping it accessible, public and outdoor.

Beyond its technical prowess, the ambience of CA in 25hours is a key highlight. The space is not brightly lit, setting the mood for an intimate and immersive journey. The space presents two distinct moods: one resembling a public installation mimicking a garden during the day, serving as a corridor to connect One Central to the hotel; the other transforms into a back alley at night, adorned with exclusive red lights and Cinema Akil’s iconic chandeliers. The lighting design focuses on an easy transition to a screening experience that ensures guests enjoy a seamless journey from the moment they enter the venue until they settle into watching a film.

Butheina Kazim, Founder of Cinema Akil said “Cinema Akil in 25hours is more than just a cinema; it’s a vibrant hub where film and culture converge, reflecting the dynamic spirit of Dubai. Bringing a bespoke version of the Cinema Akil experience to 25hours Hotel is a significant milestone in our mission to champion the culture of film and the cinematic arts, while exposing international cinema to regional audiences. Our partnership with Ennismore is a collaboration built on a special blend of shared values combining innovation, community-centricity and trust. Located at the main artery of Dubai, sandwiched between the past and the future in Dubai’s story the space pays tribute to Dubai’s constant evolution, aligning with Cinema Akil’s iterative nature. Brought together by the call to “Come as You Are,” it is designed for versatility, fostering collaboration and reinvention with a cohesive identity. Their roots from Berlin, a city centred on celebrating cinema, align perfectly with our mission. Through this partnership, we look forward to enhancing the cinematic experience in this dynamic city we call home.”

Louis Abi Abboud. Chief Development Officer and Deputy Head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey Ennismore said “The partnership between 25hours Hotel and Cinema Akil is a natural fit. Rooted in culture and community, both brands share a harmonious ethos. As a hospitality group dedicated to creating havens for escapism and entertainment, we are confident that 25hours Hotel and Cinema Akil will forge long-lasting connections and memorable experiences for anyone visiting the hotel.”

Mads Wolff, General Manager of 25hours Hotel in Dubai said “Cinema Akil’s integration into 25hours Hotel has been a journey of creativity and collaboration. We believe this new venue will resonate deeply with Dubai’s dynamic and ever-evolving cultural landscape. It’s a testament to the city’s growth, and we are thrilled to be a part of its cinematic future.

First appearing at the Hotel as a popup during its opening in March 2021, Cinema Akil in 25hours is poised to become a hub for cinephiles, artists, and creatives alike, offering an unparalleled entertainment experience that resonates with the spirit of the city. Customers are invited to visit Cinema Akil in 25hours to enjoy a film screening, an evening of music, or simply to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of this remarkable venue. All screenings at Cinema Akil in 25hours will be free of charge during the upcoming season.

About Cinema Akil

Cinema Akil is the UAE’s first and only independent cinema platform that brings quality films from across the world to the audiences in the UAE. Showcasing directors and filmmakers across decades, Cinema Akil aims to create awareness and interest in film and the cinematic arts while amplifying the exposure of international films to a regional audience. Launched in 2014 as a nomadic cinema, Cinema Akil has held over 75 pop-up cinemas attracting over 85,000 attendees in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah In 2022, Cinema Akil also held its first-ever regional pop-up in Doha during the World Cup followed by a popup in Al Ula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. In September 2018, Cinema Akil opened its first permanent location in Al Quoz, Dubai making its flagship home the GCC’s first arthouse cinema which has been brought to you in partnership with Alserkal. In November 2023, Cinema Akil in 25hours Hotel Dubai opened its purpose-built space as a seasonal outdoor outpost acting as a public cinema and multipurpose venue in Dubai One Central. The independent cinema has grown to launch the UAE’s first-ever Arab Cinema Week in 2022 to celebrate Arab Cinema and has also hosted global film festivals to bring innovative cinematic artworks from the lands of Hong Kong and Italy here in the GCC region. Cinema Akil is a member of the Network of Arab Alternative Screens (NAAS) which includes members from the MENA region such as Metropolis in Beirut, Zawya in Cairo and Cinematheque du Tangier in Morocco.

About 25hours Hotel Dubai

The 25hours hotels are part of Ennismore, a hospitality company rooted in culture and creative networking. The global collective is built around charismatic entrepreneurs and includes brands that focus on contemporary hospitality. Established in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor.

The 25hours brand was built by its four founders Christoph Hoffmann, Kai Hollmann, Ardi Goldman and Stephan Gerhard from 2005. There are now 15 hotels in German-speaking countries, as well as in Paris, Florence, Dubai, and Copenhagen. 25hours is a smart hotel idea characterised by charming and relaxed service, which seeks to find answers to the demands of urban, cosmopolitan travellers. The brand focuses on individuality, authenticity and character, and designs each of its hotels in partnership with various designers and in a unique style, under the motto “Know one, know none.” Sydney and Melbourne are among the future destinations.

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore is made up of three business units, a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 18 brands with over 140 operating hotels, resorts, and branded residences, with 160+ in the pipeline, 76 iconic venues, and over 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore operates hotels in 35 countries with a total of 30,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including Carte Blanched, F&B concepts; AIME Studios, interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and the Partnerships Studio. Dis-Loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. For more information, visit www.ennismore.com