Oman – Cigna Healthcare Middle East, a global health service company, has achieved a significant regulatory milestone in Oman, securing a Category “A” health insurance license from the Financial Services Authority (FSA). The license authorizes Cigna Healthcare to underwrite, manage and issue health insurance under the Sultanate’s newly established 'Health Insurance ' framework.

As the first international health insurer, and one of only a select few providers in the market, to be granted the coveted Category "A" health insurance license, the distinction places the business among the market’s most trusted insurers, recognized by the FSA for meeting stringent regulatory, operational and service excellence standards. It also affirms Cigna Healthcare’s strategic role in helping shape a more inclusive, high quality and trusted health insurance landscape in Oman.

“Being granted the Category “A” license is more than a regulatory milestone – it’s a powerful endorsement of our commitment to Oman, and our ability to deliver lasting value in Oman’s transforming healthcare landscape,” said Raed Labaki, General Manager of Cigna Healthcare, Middle East (excluding UAE and KSA).

“As Oman accelerated healthcare reform to improve market stability and access to quality care, Cigna is proud to be part of this progress. Backed by global experience and deep local insights, we’re ready to support the Sultanate’s vision for a more sustainable, trusted and accessible healthcare system that meets the needs of individuals, businesses and the broader economy.”

This milestone builds on Cigna Healthcare’s deep-rooted presence in Oman, which began in 2017 with the acquisition of Zurich’s regional health insurance portfolio. Since then, Cigna Healthcare has established a fully licensed branch in Muscat, built a strong local team, and introduced tailored health plans such as Cigna Choice to meet the specific needs of the Omani market. Through partnerships with trusted local players like MedNet and the rollout of digital tools, Cigna delivers fully compliant, end-to-end health and well-being solutions for multinational, regional, and local employers.

Abdullah Amir Al Hatmi, Country Manager of Cigna Healthcare Middle East (Oman Branch) commented: “We thank the Financial Services Authority for granting us this license. This achievement reinforces our commitment to contribute to a sustainable, trusted, and inclusive health system that meets the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and the broader economy. We are ready to deliver Cigna’s leading health insurance solutions and support national platforms like eDhamani to foster greater integration, transparency, and faster service delivery across insurers, providers and TPAs in the healthcare ecosystem.”

As Oman’s healthcare landscape evolves – with initiatives like the eDhamani digital health platform and the anticipated implementation of mandatory health coverage – Cigna remains committed to investing in Oman’s healthcare future, and contributing to Oman’s economic goals.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health and vitality. With a heritage of over 250 years, Cigna Healthcare is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing health care, clinical management, and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 19 years in the Middle East region, Cigna Healthcare serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers, and government entities in the region.

With a deep-rooted understanding of the African market, a regional presence in Kenya and a dedicated claims team servicing over 250,000 members, Cigna Healthcare provides extensive coverage across the continent, ensuring access to health care solutions for local companies and multi-national corporations alike. [The coverage spans several countries, including but not limited to Morocco, Kenya, Uganda, Mauritius, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia]

Cigna Healthcare maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 72,000 people who service more than 164 million customer relationships.

To learn more about Cigna Healthcare, visit www.cigna-me.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: CignaMEA@Sandpipercomms.com