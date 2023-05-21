Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful conclusion of an EGP 1.1 bn securitized bond issuance on behalf of Al Tameer Securitization, the originator of Al Tameer Mortgage Finance.

The issuance comes in three tranches: the first valued at EGP 196 mn, with a tenor of 13 months at an AA+ rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The second tranche, valued at EGP 593 mn, with a tenor of 37 months, received an AA rating. The third tranche, valued at EGP 419 mn, with a tenor of 53 months, received a rating of A.

“Investors' increased appetite for debt issuances as a source of diversification and investment into attractive yield products and the continued increase in awareness among companies regarding the flexible financing solutions that these issuances avail, have all contributed to a sustainable growth in the Egyptian debt capital market. CI Capital as a leading player in the space will continue to play a leadership role in further developing the breadth and depth of the market with innovative structures and solutions for issuers and investors,” Stated Amr Helal, Chief Executive Officer (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital.

“CI Capital looks forward to continuing its DCM momentum and continuing to reinforce its leadership across all advisory spectrums whether ECM, DCM or M&A,” Added Helal.

“CI Capital’s team successfully executed 3 debt issuances since the beginning of 2023, as the company continues to build a healthy deal pipeline and reinforce its leadership in this space. With the recent uptick across multiple sectors, specifically real estate development and non-banking financial services, CI Capital looks forward to ramping up its activity in debt issuances and introduce new issuers to the market. The team’s track record is built on playing active roles in most of non-sovereign issuances in Egypt since inception, and CI Capital’s leadership position acts as a catalyst to grow our involvement even further,” Commented Mohamed Abbas, Head of DCM at CI Capital.

CI Capital acted as the financial adviser, the issuance manager, and the lead arranger in the issuance, while Banque du Caire and Arab African International Bank played the role of underwriters and promoters. Banque du Caire acted as the subscription reception entity, while Dreny and partners acted as the legal advisor and Baker Tilly acted as the issue's financial auditor.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance and investment banking products and services. Through its headquarters in Cairo and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high net worth and individual investors. CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody and research. Through its subsidiary Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs. In addition, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 3500 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.