Kuwait – Jazeera Airways is thrilled to offer passengers the power to choose their discounts with an exclusive Early Bird offer. By booking anywhere from 45 to 120 days in advance of the travel date, passengers can get between 10% to 30% off on all Jazeera destinations. Simply use the promo code J9EARLY to avail the Early Bird offer:

91 to 120 days in advance of travel - 30% off

61 to 90 days ahead of travel - 20% off

45 to 60 days prior to travel - 10% off

The discounts can by utilized both for one way and return trips for any of the 61 destinations in Jazeera’s network across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

To take advantage of this Early Bird Offer, flights can be booked through the Jazeera Airways website – www.jazeeraairways.com, mobile app, call center or any other booking channel before the offer ends on 14th September.

Valid for travel until 20th March 2025, the offer provided ample opportunity to secure ideal travel dates and destinations. To make your travel more exciting you can also choose from a variety of Jazeera travel extras like seat selection, priority services and pre-order meals.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Office of Jazeera Airways highlighted, "At Jazeera Airways, we are committed to offering travelers exceptional value and outstanding service across our network. Our Early Bird Offer is perfect for savvy travelers who like to plan ahead and travel smart. By booking in advance, you not only benefit from peace of mind, but also avail substantial cost savings. It’s always exciting to help travelers to fly more and contribute to great travel experiences. "​​​​