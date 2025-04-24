Dubai - Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of a new AWS cloud region in the Middle East, strengthening its commitment to organizations across the region that require high-performance AI, data integration, and analytics solutions with full data sovereignty.

With governments and enterprises rapidly scaling AI initiatives, the ability to control, process, and analyze data within national borders is a necessity. The new cloud region enables businesses across critical industries such as finance, healthcare, energy, and the public sector to operate with real-time intelligence, lower latency, and full regulatory confidence.

“AI is a strategic priority for economic diversification in the Middle East,” said Tejas Mehta, SVP & GM, MEA, Qlik. “But AI is only as powerful as the data it’s built on. With our new AWS cloud region, customers can confidently adopt AI-driven analytics while keeping their data within region—ensuring compliance, security, and better performance.”

The Middle East is at an inflection point: governments are setting aggressive AI adoption targets, regulators are tightening data residency requirements, and businesses are demanding faster access to insights to stay competitive.

This cloud region directly addresses these needs by:

Ensuring data sovereignty: Businesses can comply with local regulations by keeping sensitive data within the region.

Reducing latency, improving performance: Keeping data closer means faster AI model training, quicker insights, and more efficient operations.

Enabling AI at scale: Access to Qlik’s advanced analytics, data integration, and AI-powered automation tools ensures organizations can move from data to decision-making faster than ever.

With this launch, Qlik is providing enterprises across the region with the tools to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. According to PwC, nearly 70% of Middle East companies plan to migrate most of their operations to the cloud within two years, while Telecom Advisory Services projects public cloud adoption will generate $733 billion in economic value across the Middle East and North Africa by 2033. This rapid shift underscores the need for AI-ready, high-performance infrastructure.

Qlik’s Middle East AWS cloud region will provide:

Qlik Analytics, offering a full suite of AI-powered analytics capabilities for smarter decision-making.

Qlik Talend Cloud®, ensuring seamless movement of data between enterprise applications, data lakes, and AI models.

Qlik AutoML® and AI-powered automation, enabling organizations to rapidly scale predictive and prescriptive analytics.

“This is about making AI real for businesses in the Middle East,” added Mehta. "We’re ensuring organizations in the region have the foundation they need to make AI-driven decisions faster, more securely, and in full alignment with regulatory requirements.”

Qlik’s expansion strengthens the Middle East’s push to become a global AI hub. With local infrastructure, expanded partnerships, and enhanced support, Qlik enables businesses to adopt AI with confidence.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.