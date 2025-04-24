Dubai, UAE: HAYAH Insurance hosted the latest edition of Jalsa by HAYAH, welcoming over 50 companies to explore the evolving role of employers in shaping long-term financial security through End-of-Service Benefits (EoSB) and workplace savings solutions.

Following the success of its inaugural event, which focused on empowering futures and redefining insurance for tomorrow, this edition centered on elevating tomorrows, responding to the growing demand for innovative savings solutions that deliver real impact for employers and employees.

“Our mission at HAYAH is to be much more than just an insurance provider,” said Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance. “We are deeply committed to driving financial education, inclusivity, and empowerment across the UAE. Through solutions like YES by HAYAH, we aim to support companies and individuals alike, helping them take control of their financial futures and truly elevate tomorrows.”

Held at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, the event showcased Your Employee Saver (YES) by HAYAH, a fully digital, flexible workplace savings platform designed to help companies bridge the retirement savings gap while supporting their employees’ financial well-being. HAYAH has been offering pension and savings solutions since 2022, demonstrating early leadership and deep expertise well ahead of regulatory shifts.

Throughout the event, live polling revealed that 55% of companies believe employees are most looking for support with retirement planning, further highlighting the urgent need for accessible, trusted solutions.

The agenda featured a keynote address by Racha Mezher, CEO and Founder of WealthRise Management, who spoke about the practical path to wealth creation for individuals. Attendees also heard from the field directly during an HR-to-HR panel featuring Marie-Lou Sandique from Nokia Solutions, a leader in the Filipino professional community in the UAE, and Iman El Khyari, HAYAH’s own Head of HR & Emiratization, who shared insights from HAYAH’s internal implementation of YES by HAYAH, showcasing the company’s commitment to being both a provider and a user of its solutions.

Commenting on the solution itself, Adil Saghir, Head of Pensions & Savings at HAYAH, explained, “YES by HAYAH is more than a compliance solution; it’s a powerful enabler for companies who want to offer meaningful value to their employees. Our fully digital platform is designed to be flexible, efficient, and accessible — making retirement planning simple, secure, and impactful for all.”

The day concluded with a live demonstration of the EoSB and Pension Calculator, HAYAH’s free planning tool, helping companies estimate liabilities and explore optimization strategies.

Through initiatives like Jalsa and innovations like YES by HAYAH, HAYAH once again reaffirms its leadership in financial protection, responding directly to market needs and working to elevate tomorrow and today.

About HAYAH Insurance Company:

HAYAH Insurance Company is a leading digital insurance provider in the UAE, offering a range of innovative insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, HAYAH leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless, accessible, and affordable insurance products.