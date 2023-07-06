CMI’s advanced solutions combined with ZOI’s state-of-the-art 5G roaming services pave the way to elevate the M2M, IoT and IoV products in the Middle East region



China Mobile International Limited (CMI) and Zain Omantel International (ZOI) announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption and advancement of Machine-to-Machine (M2M), Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across the Middle East region.

The collaboration orchestrates a dynamic confluence of industry expertise and resources, uniting two trailblazers in a synergistic bid to shape competitive M2M, IoT and IoV products and solutions. By leveraging CMI's successful experiences and technical capabilities, and ZOI's extensive global network and deep wholesale industry knowledge, the partnership is set to drive innovation and unlock new business opportunities in the rapidly evolving M2M, IoT and IoV landscape.

"We are excited to join forces with ZOI, the premier global wholesale service provider in the region, in this strategic partnership," said Mr. Alex Lee, Managing Director of CMI Middle East, said, “By combining our strengths and expertise, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of M2M, IoT and IoV solutions in the region where we see huge growth potential. This collaboration will enable us to better serve our customers and meet the evolving demands of the digital era.”

Echoing this sentiment, Sohail Qadir, CEO of ZOI, stated, “CMI’s success in delivering pioneering M2M, IoT and IoV solutions aligns perfectly with ZOI's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge technological services to meet the increasing demands of our customers. This collaboration is set to be a key that unlocks a treasure of opportunities and catalyzing digital transformation across various industries. Our advanced 5G international roaming setup in ZOI’s countries of operations is forming the foundation to offer the connectivity that such services continuously require.”

CMI strives to create a partner ecosystem with regional and global carrier partners, empowering local operators to provide convenient services and leverage on China Mobile's leading 5G and IoT capabilities. CMI's carrier-specific service, iConnect, offers comprehensive professional services including Voice, SMS, Mobile, Data, and Professional Services to global operators.

ZOI, a joint venture between Zain and Omantel, is set to redefine the telecommunications industry on a global scale. With Zain's extensive regional presence and success in the retail and digital arenas, complemented by Omantel's exceptional wholesale capabilities and comprehensive international networks, ZOI emerges as a powerhouse poised to revolutionize telecommunications services.

The strategic partnership between CMI and ZOI is expected to have a significant impact on the M2M, IoT and IoV landscape, facilitating the adoption of smart technologies and fostering digital innovation. With their sights firmly set on a shared vision, both companies are well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions and create a robust and sustainable ecosystem.

About China Mobile International Limited

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010. CMI currently has 80 terrestrial and submarine cable resources worldwide, with a total international transmission bandwidth of over 123T, and a total of 230+ overseas PoPs. With Hong Kong, China as its launchpad, CMI has significantly accelerated global IDC development, creating a strong network for data centre cloudification. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international information services and solutions to international enterprises, carriers and mobile users. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, CMI has expanded its footprint in 38 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.

About ZOI

Zain Omantel International (ZOI) is the Middle East’s premier wholesale powerhouse serving regional operators, international carriers, global hyperscalers and cloud providers seeking services within the region and beyond. The first-of-its-kind joint venture signifies a substantial advancement in the telecommunications industry and is poised to become a global powerhouse due to Zain's extensive regional presence and success in the retail and digital arenas, combined with Omantel’s exceptional wholesale capabilities and comprehensive international subsea and terrestrial networks. ZOI manages all international wholesale requirements of Zain and Omantel operations in eight countries, serving over 55 million customers.