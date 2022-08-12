Abu Dhabi: Chimera Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based financial services and investment firm, announced today that it has successfully completed advisory on International Energy Holding’s AED 1.8 billion investment in Kalyon Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş. Chimera Capital acted as sole financial advisor to IEH on the transaction.

International Energy Holding (IEH) is a subsidiary of International Holding Company PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 assets across nine primary business segments. The deal will see IEH acquire a 50% stake in Kalyon Enerji. Kalyon Enerji was founded by Kalyon Holding, a leading Turkish conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of assets. Kalyon Enerji’s portfolio includes a photovoltaic solar power plant project in Karapinar Region with an installed capacity of 1,347 MWp / 1,000 MWe. The acquisition will broaden and diversify IEH’s renewable energy investment portfolio and will cement the strategic partnership with Kalyon Group unlocking potential to collaborate on other such renewable projects in Turkey.

Mohamed Hesham, Head of Investment Banking, commented: “We are delighted to have advised IEH on this landmark acquisition which will see the company gain access to an attractive portfolio of renewable energy assets, setting the foundations for future partnerships with the Kalyon Group. Chimera is proud to have played a leading role on this front and we will continue supporting our clients on local and cross-border transactions.”

-Ends-

About Chimera Capital Limited

Chimera Capital is 100% owned by Chimera Investments LLC and leverages decades of experience in private investments and long track record of delivering above-market returns. With a vast network of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private investment companies, we structure innovative investment instruments with a primary focus on the alternative asset management space. Chimera Capital Limited was incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in 2018 duly licensed and regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM FSRA) as a Category 3C firm.

About International Holding Company PJSC

Founded in 1998 as part of the UAE’s initiative to diversify and grow non-oil businesses in the nation, International Holding Company (IHC) is a fast-growing Abu Dhabi-based diversified holding company that is redefining the global marketplace. IHC is the flagship company of the Abu Dhabi Royal Group, and acts as an incubator for many of the Group’s companies. The holding company’s portfolio comprises of over 200 legal entities operating across 9 primary business segments, including utilities, IT and communications, agriculture, food & beverage and others. Through a strategy of enhancing its portfolio by strategic investments, acquisitions and business partnerships, IHC has gained a global presence and was listed on “The Middle East’s top 100 Companies” by Forbes in 2020, and “Abu Dhabi’s most valuable company” by Reuters.

For further information, please contact:

Chimera Capital Limited

Marie Peguilhan

E: chimeracapital@kekstcnc.com

chimerainvestment.com/

