Dubai, UAE: Cheval Collection, the UK-based, award-winning hospitality company specialising in luxury serviced apartments, is expanding its branded residences offering with Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate, just two weeks after the launch of Cheval Residences Dubai Islands.

Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate is the UK flagship Cheval Collection’s branded residences business, with further properties currently under negotiation. Its launch comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of Cheval Residences Dubai Islands, the group’s first branded residences property, set for completion in 2029. More Cheval Collection branded residences and hotel apartment offerings are planned for the Middle East, adding to existing Cheval Maison hotel apartments at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and Expo City, and upcoming offerings in Riyadh.

Apartments at Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate, owned by APML Estate, are currently on sale.

Knightsbridge Gate, 55-93 Knightsbridge, London SW1 is a Grade II-listed building in a super-prime location with a retained, Edwardian façade. Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate comprises 15 meticulously-designed ultra luxury 1- to 6-bedroom apartments, most with balconies and terraces. The property offers extensive services, including 24-hour concierge and security, reception with residents’ lounge and outdoor terrace.

Owners will also enjoy access to a range of a la carte services, including a private chef, private trainer and personal assistant. While the apartments will benefit from Cheval Collection’s extensive luxury service experience, they will not be available to rent as part of the group’s wider portfolio.

Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate owners will be offered elite status within Cheval DISCOVERY, the group’s loyalty programme in partnership with the Global Hotel Alliance, extending discounts and rewards across all Cheval properties, and at over 50 partners within the world’s largest alliance of independent hotels, resorts and residence brands.

Nick Pilbeam, Chief Commercial Officer at Cheval Collection, said: “We are thrilled to announce our second branded residence with this exceptional property so soon after debuting in the UAE with Cheval Residences Dubai Islands. We are proud to bring more than 40 years of experience in serviced apartments to Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate.

“Demand for luxury branded residences is growing globally and our expansion into this sector offers our loyal guests the opportunity to own their own Cheval Collection property, while also appealing to new audiences seeking a high-quality, service-led residential offering, supported by an industry-leading loyalty programme.

“Our existing Cheval Collection serviced apartments across London and Dubai are already popular with guests from the Middle East, and we are confident that Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate will also capture the attention of potential buyers from the region.”

Cheval Collection’s expansion in the Middle East continues as the company explores new partnerships and locations for serviced hotel apartments and branded residences. Cheval Ladun Living will open in Riyadh next year, followed by Cheval Maison Sulaymaniyah, also in Riyadh, in 2028. The award-winning Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai celebrated three years of operation in April, while Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai marked a successful year of business in March.

Mike Sadler, Director at APML Estate said: “The Cheval Collection name is synonymous with luxury, reflected in both its properties and the service it delivers. We believe the timing is right to enter the branded residences sector and are delighted to support this move with such an exceptional property. The combination of this established brand and a remarkable development will generate strong appetite from prospective owners and command a premium in London’s competitive luxury market.”

For full details of Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate, visit Cheval Residences Knightsbridge Gate | Cheval Collection.

Media contact: Rebecca Rees rebecca@rebecomms.com

About Cheval Collection (www.chevalcollection.com)

Cheval Collection is an award-winning luxury hospitality company specialising in high quality serviced apartments worldwide. The collection includes two brands - Cheval Residences and Cheval Maison. Cheval Collection has extensive expertise and resource available to take on new projects, from inception to opening alongside support functions across the business, from technical services, operations and facilities management to revenue and reservations, human resources and sales and marketing.

About APML Estate (APML Estate)

APML Estate has acquired and developed property in the UK for over 40 years and now controls a mixed-use portfolio centred in Knightsbridge & South Kensington, focussed on high-end residential, office and retail opportunities.