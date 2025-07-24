NANJING, China, and DALLAS – From global tariff concerns to highly volatile demand, manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges and uncertainty. That’s why Chervon, a global leader in power tools and outdoor power equipment, has selected Blue Yonder to transform its planning processes and increase customer satisfaction. Chervon will deploy Blue Yonder’s demand and replenishment capabilities, supported by Shanghai Compass Information and Science Co., Ltd., a Blue Yonder partner.

Founded in 1993, Chervon designs and manufactures a wide range of tools, including handheld power tools, bench tools and outdoor power equipment. Its products, which include popular brands such as EGO, FLEX and SKIL, are sold in over 100 countries worldwide. With a growing multi-channel sales and distribution network and a constantly changing business landscape, Chervon turned to Blue Yonder to improve its forecasting and increase efficiency across its global operations.

With Blue Yonder, Chervon will be able to:

Increase forecast accuracy to ensure the right products are available in the right place at the right time.

Automate routine planning tasks to increase efficiency and labor productivity.

Achieve cross-functional collaboration to improve decision-making across the organization.

Dynamically adjust inventory to align with actual demand, minimizing stockouts and overstock while increasing customer satisfaction.

With Blue Yonder’s cloud-based demand and replenishment capabilities, Chervon will be able to quickly and accurately respond to demand fluctuations and optimize inventory levels. This will allow Chervon to increase customer satisfaction and operational efficiency while also reducing waste and costs across its global network.

“In today’s complex, global supply chain environment, speed and precision are crucial for meeting customer expectations and adapting to rapidly changing conditions,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder. “Our demand and replenishment capabilities will enable Chervon to improve and accelerate decision-making and build a more resilient and efficient supply chain.”

