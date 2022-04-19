Dubai, UAE: Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) today announced a web portal for the newly launched ChequeScore, an innovative product that allows both businesses and individuals to instantly know how likely a cheque issued through a UAE-based bank is to bounce.

ChequeScore went through months of rigorous trial testing before launch to ensure a smooth and hassle-free customer experience. During the trial period, more than 11,000 cheques a total value of AED 788 million were scanned through the application.

Since launching, ChequeScore mobile app downloads have since soared up to 21,532 in just over a month. Since launching publicly, the overall value for all cheques scanned amounted to over AED 815 million.

Now available on the AECB website, ChequeScore showcases more access and interaction possibilities, with user traffic projected to rise tenfold.

ChequeScore, in effect, serves to lower the number of bounced cheques, and provides a push for financial accountability. Once a user registers on ChequeScore, they can scan a cheque, upload a cheque image, or enter the cheque data manually. By completing the purchasing process, the user will immediately be shown the Cheque Score - a score ranging from 1 to 99% indicating the probability of a cheque to bounce in the next nine months.

The Cheque Score is calculated using the issuer’s Credit Score, another product provided by AECB, with cheque issuance and clearance history, on-time payment patterns, and other factors considered that support the predictive nature of this score.

AECB’s products better help support decisions relating to investment and credit targets to reward individuals’ and companies’ ability to maintain timely payment schedules and creditworthiness and access the best products and offerings within the industry. Customers can rely on AECB’s expertise and capabilities to assess individuals’ and companies’ financial strength and abilities.

ChequeScore is available for both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from their respective app stores. For more information, please visit www.aecb.ae

About Al Etihad Credit Bureau

Al Etihad Credit Bureau is a Public Joint Stock Company wholly owned by the UAE Federal Government. The company was established as per UAE Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 concerning Credit Information and its amendments in Federal Decree Law No. (8) of 2020. Al Etihad Credit Bureau is mandated to collect credit information on individuals and companies from financial and non-financial institutions in the UAE. The information is requested, aggregated, stored, analysed, and then produced and distributed through a variety of credit-related products. For more information visit www.aecb.gov.ae or download the AECB app available in App Store and Google Play.