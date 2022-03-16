DUBAI, UAE-- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced its participation at GISEC 2022, the region’s leading cybersecurity event. Check Point Software will showcase the industry’s first consolidated security architecture - Check Point Infinity - among its other solutions.

Present in hall 7, stand D18 at Dubai International Convention Center from March 21-23,2022, Check Point Software will give visitors insight into the Gen V of cyberattacks and the implementation of Check Point’s consolidated and preventive first solutions to ensure protection in today’s threat landscape.

“The cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving and so must organizations’ approach towards security,” said Ram Narayanan, Country Manager, Check Point Software Technologies, Middle East. “Adopting a consolidated security architecture is the need of the hour for businesses looking to enhance their cyber security posture across platforms – from edge to cloud. At this year’s GISEC, Check Point Software will also emphasize the new strategic direction, ‘You Deserve the BEST Security’ and showcase our broad range of security solutions designed for today’s dynamic business environment.”

Key highlights at the event include:

Dark stage session by Maya Horowitz, VP Research at Check Point Software on ‘Hacking like a White Hat Witch’. The session will provide a deep dive into some of the most significant recent cyberattacks and highlight the key findings from Check Point Research.

Demo points for visitors to experience a personalised experience of the broad range of Check Point Software’s security solutions.

Executive talk in the evening of the second day of the event followed by a gala dinner for c-level executives and senior decision makers.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.