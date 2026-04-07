H.E. Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, participated in an extraordinary ministerial meeting of GCC tourism ministers, held via video conference on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, to review recent regional developments and assess their potential implications for the tourism sector across member states.

The ministers affirmed that the GCC tourism sector continues to operate effectively, supported by advanced infrastructure, high operational efficiency, and an integrated ecosystem that ensures continuity and stability.

They also reiterated that GCC destinations remain committed to delivering safe, high-quality tourism experiences, highlighting the sector’s readiness to navigate current developments while sustaining growth.

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About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.