Dubai, UAE: Chaimaa Holding, the boutique real estate developer celebrated for its legacy of craftsmanship and storytelling-led architecture, officially unveiled ISLA Private Residences at an exclusive press conference hosted at the iconic Bvlgari Yacht Club, Dubai.

The launch brought together key members of the media alongside the project’s leadership — Abderrahmane El Alj, Chairman of Chaimaa Holding, Khadija Aouane, CEO of Chaimaa Holding Dubai, and brand ambassador Cengiz Coşkun — marking the arrival of a new philosophy of living on Dubai’s evolving coastline.

Inspired by the Italian concept of Dolce Far Niente — the sweetness of doing nothing — ISLA Private Residences is designed as a sanctuary where time slows, moments are savoured, and everyday living feels intentional.

Rising 15 storeys in the heart of the highly coveted Dubai Islands, ISLA blends Mediterranean serenity with contemporary Dubai sophistication.

Setting a new benchmark for boutique luxury, ISLA is the first development in Dubai Islands to dedicate three full floors exclusively to amenities, delivering a record-breaking 32 curated lifestyle experiences.

The boutique collection features 76 thoughtfully designed residences, comprising 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.

Wellness amenities include infinity pools, cold plunge pools, steam rooms, and rooftop yoga terraces. Social offerings feature secret gardens, juice bars, sports lounges, and outdoor cinemas. Family and fitness spaces include children’s splash pads, fitness centres, outdoor gyms, and landscaped BBQ areas.

“At Chaimaa, we are boutique by choice. We don’t build towers; we build stories. True luxury demands more than marble — it requires vision, soul, and meaning,” said Abderrahmane El Alj, Chairman of Chaimaa Holding.

“Dolce Far Niente are simple words, yet deeply powerful. This project isn’t about doing less — it’s about feeling more,” shared Cengiz Coşkun.

Pricing starts at AED 2.2 million for one-bedroom residences, AED 3.3 million for two-bedroom units, and AED 4.1 million for three-bedroom residences. Handover is scheduled for Q1 2028.

For more information, visit www.chaimaa.ae or follow @ChaimaaHolding on social media.

