UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, for discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in support of both countries’ development ambitions.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Bio’s working visit to the UAE, the two leaders explored opportunities to expand collaboration in priority sectors including the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and sustainability.

The UAE and Sierra Leonean Presidents affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties to advance the progress and prosperity of both nations and their peoples.

They also reviewed several regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of promoting peace and stability, both regionally and globally, for the benefit of all.

H.H. reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening its ties with African nations in pursuit of shared development, in line with the country’s approach to building inclusive partnerships that promote mutual benefit and prosperity for all.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, several Sheikhs; ministers and top officials.