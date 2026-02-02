Dubai-based Binghatti Holding said its net profit and revenue almost doubled year-on-year (YoY) in 2025, driven by strong sales momentum and accelerated project handovers.

Net profit increased 96 percent annually to 3.58 billion UAE dirhams ($974.81 million), driven by robust operating leverage, efficient execution and continued strong demand for real estate in the emirate.

Revenue grew to AED 12.43 billion ($3.38 billion), compared to AED 6.34 billion ($1.73 billion) in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, net profit jumped 24 percent annually to AED 919 million, while revenue increased 35 percent year on year to AED 3.46 billion.

Annual sales rose 52 percent YoY to AED 17.6 billion ($4.79 billion) in 2025 and 16 percent YoY to AED 4.87 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Our profitability and revenue performance are a direct outcome of Dubai’s strong market fundamentals and the efficiency of our vertically integrated business model,” said CEO and Managing Director Katralnada BinGhatti.

CFO Shehzad Janab said that total assets rose 92 percent YoY to AED 24.37 billion ($6.64 billion), reflecting the scale-up of development activity and the continued expansion of the portfolio.

Cash balances increased to AED 8.84 billion ($2.41 billion), which provides a strong liquidity buffer and significant financial flexibility, he added.

In January 2026, the company launched Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, the world’s first Mercedes-Benz-branded city.

Binghatti said the development, sales, and revenue backlogs are estimated at AED 39 billion, AED 19 billion, and AED 17 billion, respectively.

Binghatti has delivered more than 50 projects to date and maintains a robust pipeline of nearly 30 million square feet (sq ft) of sellable area.

Its total portfolio exceeds 90 projects valued at nearly AED 100 billion ($27.23 billion).